Winners Announced in the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Achievement

Recognizing achievements across business, technology, leadership, and workplace contributions worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced the winners of the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Achievement.

View the full list of 2026 winners: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/winners/

The Globee® Awards for Achievement recognize accomplishments across a wide range of areas, including business performance, leadership, innovation, technology, operations, customer initiatives, and workplace contributions. This year's winners reflect achievements from organizations, teams, and professionals across diverse industries and regions.

Winners were determined through a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, based on defined criteria. Not all nominations receive an award, as recognition is determined by evaluation scores.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards recognize achievements through 10 awards programs, covering areas such as business, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, leadership, innovation, excellence, technology, impact, and related fields. The program welcomes recognition of local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting the diverse scale of impact across industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards