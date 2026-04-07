Serve on the Judging Panel: Globee® Awards for Innovation Invite Business Leaders, Technology Professionals, and Industry Experts Worldwide

Calling working professionals, business owners, and industry practitioners to participate in a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation that recognizes achievements across industries, announced an open call inviting business leaders, technology professionals, industry experts, and business owners worldwide to serve on the judging panel for the Globee® Awards for Innovation.

Applications are open to qualified professionals and business owners worldwide. Additional details and application information are available at: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

Working professionals from diverse industries—including entrepreneurs, founders, executives, engineers, product leaders, and domain specialists—are encouraged to apply. Judges contribute their expertise by evaluating submissions related to product innovation, service development, technology advancement, operational improvements, and other business initiatives.

Participation in the judging process provides an opportunity to engage with a global community of professionals while contributing to the recognition of achievements across organizations, teams, and individuals worldwide.

The Globee® Awards recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Judging is conducted through a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process, designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of submissions. Judges are assigned entries and are expected to complete evaluations in accordance with program guidelines.

Individuals who meet program requirements, including completion of assigned evaluations, may be eligible for recognition such as verified eCertificates and inclusion on the official judges listing.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

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SOURCE Globee Awards