ServeScape Expands Online Plant Marketplace to Chattanooga

Local plant delivery and landscape design services launch March 19th.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServeScape , the Atlanta-based online plant marketplace, announced it will begin offering services in Chattanooga starting March 19th. Homeowners, homeowner associations, and builders can order plants grown locally in Tennessee and across the Southeast and have them delivered directly. ServeScape's Plant Nerd AI tool will also be available to provide expert horticulture information for Chattanooga landscapes.

Since launching in Atlanta in 2020, ServeScape has delivered thousands of plants directly to homeowners' doors. Now Tennessee residents can access the same great services.

"We're excited to connect Chattanooga homeowners to the South's best plant growers," said Mario Cambardella , Founder and CEO of ServeScape. "Whether you're a beginner gardener or a seasoned landscaper, ServeScape offers convenient access to quality plants and landscape expertise."

Mario Cambardella, a seasoned landscape architect and former Urban Agriculture Director for the city of Atlanta, brings a wealth of expertise and a visionary approach to ServeScape. His achievements include leading landscape designs for Emmy-winning Netflix's show "Instant Dream Home," HGTV's "Rock The Block," and Fox's "Home Free" with Mike Holmes.

With the ServeScape online marketplace, customers can browse thousands of plants from nearby nurseries and farms. The plants are then delivered directly to the customer's home on a scheduled delivery day. ServeScape's Plant Nerd AI provides customized horticulture recommendations like optimal planting times, soil needs, and plant pairings for each customer's specific yard and region.

"Since launching in Atlanta, we've seen high demand for on-demand plant delivery and landscape expertise," said Cambardella. "We look forward to bringing the same services to the growing Chattanooga market and helping area homeowners create their dream landscapes."

ServeScape plans to partner with local plant growers and landscapers in the Chattanooga area as well as host casual "Pints and Plants" events with local breweries. Mario has also announced the grand re-opening of Glass Farm Nursery in Rising Fawn, GA under his ownership on March 23, 2024 at 11am , inviting the community to celebrate the nursery's bright future and its enduring legacy in horticultural excellence.

Homeowners, homeowner associations, and builders interested in learning more can visit www.ServeScape.com .

Breweries and/or pubs interested in participating in our next "Pints and Plants" event, email [email protected] .

About ServeScape:

ServeScape is a farm-to-landscape online plant marketplace, providing on-demand plant delivery and horticulture expertise through Plant Nerd AI. The company was founded in Atlanta, GA in 2020 and has delivered thousands of plants to date.

