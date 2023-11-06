ServeScape, The South's Landscape Digital Marketplace, Expands Offerings To Tallahassee, FL

Beginning in November, ServeScape will deliver to customers in southern Georgia down to the greater Tallahassee area

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServeScape, the Atlanta-based farm-to-landscape online marketplace, is expanding delivery to serve the Tallahassee, FL market beginning November 6th. In addition to Tallahassee, the expansion includes deliveries to Georgia cities including Macon, Perry, Warner Robins, Thomasville, Valdosta, and more in South Georgia. ServeScape will provide its new customers with home delivery of ServeScape's large and diverse plant inventory.

Founded in 2020, ServeScape is a pioneering online farm-to-your-landscape marketplace. Headquartered in Chamblee, GA, the company offers an easy-to-use digital marketplace where homeowners and landscape professionals can shop for and purchase plants grown locally in Georgia.

For a limited time, customers in ServeScape's new cities can receive 20% off their first order by using the promo code "growing" at checkout.

Having recently expanded to Greenville, the ServeScape expansion to Tallahassee signifies ServeScape's tremendous growth over the last 3 years.

"We have grown and thrived in the Atlanta market since we first launched," said Mario Cambardella, founder and CEO of ServeScape. "With our recent expansion into Greenville and now Tallahassee, ServeScape strives to be the South's premiere source for locally grown plants direct from southern horticultural farms."

On the ServeScape website, customers order plants including seasonal favorites and hard-to-find varieties. ServeScape's vast inventory of plants includes trees, shrubs, flowers, sod, pine straw, mulch and more to help southern gardeners create beautiful, resilient landscapes.

Launched in March 2020, ServeScape is a farm-to-your-landscape digital marketplace of local plants and landscape supplies, as well as a curated marketplace for landscape design and installation contractors. Since its inception, ServeScape has delivered plants to over 10,000 customers in the Atlanta area. To learn more about ServeScape, visit https://servescape.com/.

