Service Experts Continues Franchise Expansion with New Texas Agreement

National HVAC Leader Announces New Franchise Location in Fast-Growing Houston Market

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts, one of the nation's leading residential HVAC service companies, has signed a new franchise agreement in Fulshear, Texas, marking continued momentum in its expansion into franchising. This agreement reflects growing interest in the company's franchise model, giving operators access to more than 30 years of operational infrastructure.

"We're not starting from scratch. We're stepping into a proven system built for long-term growth with Service Experts." Post this Norv Parsell and Emily Arnim, franchise owners of the new Service Experts location in Fulshear, Texas, bring backgrounds in data leadership and e-commerce marketing as they transition into home services ownership.

Located in one of the fastest-growing areas in the Houston market, the new location will be owned and operated by Norv Parsell and Emily Arnim, who bring a combined background in data leadership and premium e-commerce marketing. The Fulshear location is expected to open later this spring.

"Norv and Emily represent a new generation of franchise owners — experienced professionals seeking scalability, lasting impact, and long-term wealth creation," said Nick Ridgway, Vice President of Franchise Development for Service Experts. "They bring a unique combination of analytical thinking, operational discipline, and community focus that aligns closely with our brand values."

A Strategic Career Pivot

Parsell, a former Chief Data Officer with more than 25 years of experience across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups, said the decision to pursue franchising came after reevaluating long-term career stability in an increasingly technology-driven landscape.

"After spending my career in data and technology, I began thinking about what kind of business would offer long-term stability and real impact," said Parsell. "HVAC is essential and resilient, and with Service Experts, we're stepping into a system that's been built and refined over decades."

Arnim, who has spent the last 10 years of her career in premium and luxury e-commerce marketing, said the couple was drawn to Service Experts' established infrastructure and customer-focused offerings, including its Advantage Program, which allows homeowners to lease HVAC systems.

"This model gives us the ability to build something meaningful in our community while leveraging systems that are already proven," said Arnim. "Service Experts has done the hard work of building the playbook; now we can focus on executing and growing."

Together, the pair plan to build a family-centered business designed for long-term growth within their community.

Positioned for Local Growth

While they work on opening their location in Fulshear, Parsell and Arnim are already exploring opportunities to expand into nearby territories with a focus on scalable, people-driven growth.

"Our growth strategy starts with people," said Parsell. "We're focused on building a strong team, investing in training, and delivering a consistent, high-quality experience across every home we serve."

Backed by decades of corporate operating experience, Service Experts' franchise model is designed to give owners a faster path to scale, with established systems, national vendor relationships and a proven service platform already in place. As the company continues expanding its franchise footprint, additions like the Fulshear territory reflect growing demand from experienced professionals seeking to transition into essential service industries.

To learn more about Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com/franchising.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service providers in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network of locally operated service centers delivering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions. For nearly three decades, Service Experts has combined deep local expertise with the scale and resources of a national organization to provide proactive, reliable home system care proven by its average rating of 4.9 out of five stars on Google across hundreds of thousands of reviews. Service Experts is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure, a leading global owner and operator of critical infrastructure, reinforcing its long-term commitment to operational excellence and customer service. Learn more at ServiceExperts.com or follow Service Experts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Service Experts LLC