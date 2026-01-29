Service Hero Expands Home Service Offerings with Launch of Service Hero Electrical in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Hero, a trusted provider of plumbing and HVAC services, is proud to announce the launch of Service Hero Electrical, a new division offering professional residential and commercial electrical services across Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Riverside County.

The new Service Hero Electrical division enables homeowners to rely on a single trusted partner for a broader range of essential home services. Service Hero Electrical operates under a California State License Board (CSLB) electrical license, ensuring all work meets rigorous state safety and training standards.

"Homeowners want a single, trusted partner who understands their home and can take care of more than just one system," said John Akhoian, Founder of Service Hero. "By adding electrical services alongside plumbing and HVAC, we're making it easier for customers to build long-term relationships with a company they already know and trust."

Frequently Asked Questions

What electrical services does Service Hero Electrical offer?

Service Hero Electrical provides a full range of commercial and residential electrical services, including emergency electrical repairs, EV charger installation, electrical panel upgrades, home generator installation, lighting and fixture installation, and more.

Where are Service Hero Electrical services available?

Electrical services are currently available only in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Riverside County. Service Hero Electrical does not offer electrical services outside of these areas at this time.

Are Service Hero electricians licensed?

Yes. Service Hero Electrical operates under a California State License Board (CSLB) electrical license, and all work is performed by trained, qualified professionals.

Are there any current promotions available?

Yes. Customers can receive $50 off any electrical service over $150, and the $79 diagnostic fee will be applied toward the total service cost.

How do I book an electrical service appointment?

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting www.serviceheros.com or by calling Service Hero directly at (833) 446-3889.

About Service Hero Electrical

Service Hero Electrical is the electrical services division of Service Hero, providing safe, reliable commercial and residential electrical solutions throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties. Backed by a CSLB electrical license and a commitment to quality workmanship, Service Hero Electrical offers a wide range of electrical services, including repair, maintenance, electrical upgrades, EV charging installations, and emergency electrical services.

For more information about Service Hero Electrical, visit https://www.serviceheros.com. Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air