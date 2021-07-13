Service to New York/Newark from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Resumes in October

MANCHESTER, N.H., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT (MHT) is excited to announce that United Airlines will resume nonstop service to New York/Newark on October 5, 2021. United will operate two daily flights between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

"As the country continues to return to travel, we are pleased to offer Manchester customers the only non-stop flights to the New York City metro and convenient connections to destinations worldwide served from our global gateway at Newark Liberty International Airport," said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning and scheduling at United. "And customers traveling on this route will get to experience our CRJ-550, which is the world's first and only 50-seat regional aircraft that offers first-class seats and additional amenities such as Wi-Fi."

With their recently returned service to Washington, D.C. via Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and now service to EWR, United will connect MHT to 106 domestic and international markets, including 62 served through both IAD and EWR as well as 31 new ones served only through EWR.

"Resuming service to Newark has been a desire of the community since it stopped in 2019," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "Connecting to a second United hub provides passengers with more options and flexibility when traveling to and from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to our nonstop and one-stop destinations across the globe."

United's route to Newark adds 31 new, one-stop destinations for MHT passengers, including international destinations such as Athens, Greece; Tel Aviv, Israel; Johannesburg, South Africa; London, England and Tokyo, Japan.

"This is great news for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and New Hampshire residents," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "United's route to Newark brings more exciting opportunities to Manchester, allowing more passengers to Fly MHT and easily reach their destinations."

The flights to EWR are scheduled to depart Manchester at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Returning flights from Newark, New Jersey, are scheduled to arrive at MHT at 11:29 a.m. and 8:23 p.m.

All flights will be on United's regional aircraft, the new CRJ-550, the world's only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating and other premium amenities, including:

Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.

A self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.

More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline.

The ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi.

The aircraft will be operated by GoJet Airlines.

To buy your ticket today, please visit the Purchase Flights tab on the Airport's website, or go directly to www.united.com.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. Having not closed for winter weather in over 30 years, MHT provides operational certainty and is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT UNITED

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

Contact: Thomas J. Malafronte, A.A.E.

Deputy Airport Director

603-624-6539

[email protected]

SOURCE Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Related Links

https://www.flymanchester.com/

