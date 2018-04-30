Service Virtualization Market Worth $1.69 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 17.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global service virtualization market size is expected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of digitization by enterprises to automate business processes is one of the key trends stimulating market growth. Besides this, growing adoption of DevOps and agile methodologies for software development, in an attempt to improve collaboration between software development and testing teams, is anticipated to provide a fillip to the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Service virtualization enhances operational efficiencies and collaboration between development, quality, operations, and assurance teams to provide a continuous integration, testing, and delivery of software. Its tools and services cater to various needs of software development teams. They also enable developers to enhance the quality of test conditions and accelerate time to market, resulting in high operational efficiencies and increased return on investment.

Various industries such as IT, banking, insurance, retail, and telecom are widely adopting service virtualization solutions to enhance productivity, reduce time to market, streamline workflows, deliver high-quality products and services, and reduce costs associated with software development. However, issues related to data security regulations and policies are estimated to challenge the growth of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Service Virtualization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), By Vertical (IT, BFSI, Retail, Telecom), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/service-virtualization-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

North America is expected to account for the largest share owing to rapid adoption of digital services along with large presence of major players and wide acceptance of cloud infrastructure

is expected to account for the largest share owing to rapid adoption of digital services along with large presence of major players and wide acceptance of cloud infrastructure Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to advancements in infrastructure, increasing IT outsourcing operations, and growing digital services

emerged as the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to advancements in infrastructure, increasing IT outsourcing operations, and growing digital services The software segment accounted for over 50.0% of the overall market in 2017. The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The IT vertical dominated the market in the year 2017, followed by the telecom vertical. Growing use of digitalization and development of connected devices are expected to drive the market.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Smartbear Software, Parasoft, Sogeti (Capgemini), Maveric Systems, and Prolifics.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Neuromorphic Computing Market - Global neuromorphic computing market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for artificial intelligence for language processing, translation and chatterbots, nonlinear controls and robotics

- Global neuromorphic computing market size was valued at in 2016, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for artificial intelligence for language processing, translation and chatterbots, nonlinear controls and robotics Enterprise Application Market - Global enterprise application market size was pegged at USD 164.46 billion in 2016 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Enterprise application solutions such as business process management (BPM) and software configuration management (SCM) assist enterprises in tracking production

- Global enterprise application market size was pegged at in 2016 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Enterprise application solutions such as business process management (BPM) and software configuration management (SCM) assist enterprises in tracking production Digital Utility Market - Global digital utility market size was valued at USD 117.7 billion in 2016. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. Rising number of renewable power generation projects and energy efficiency mandates is one of the key trends stoking market growth

- Global digital utility market size was valued at in 2016. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. Rising number of renewable power generation projects and energy efficiency mandates is one of the key trends stoking market growth Fire Alarm & Detection Market - Global fire alarm & detection market size was valued at USD 16.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Fire alarm and detection systems help identify fire incidents at an early stage and raise alerts via visual or audio indicators to safely evacuate the premises

Grand View Research has segmented the global service virtualization market report based on component, deployment type, vertical, and region:

Service Virtualization Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Software

Services

Service Virtualization Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

On-premise

Cloud

Service Virtualization Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Others

Service Virtualization Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Rest of the World (RoW)

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com



SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.