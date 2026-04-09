ServiceMaster Recovery Management Expands Nationwide Network with Three New Locations

Long-term franchisees in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Washington extend access to expert commercial disaster restoration across the U.S.

ATLANTA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM), the nation's premier commercial disaster restoration network, has expanded its footprint with three newly designated locations across the United States in Milwaukee, Wis.; Columbus, Ohio and Tacoma, Wash.

ServiceMaster Recovery Services of Milwaukee is owned by Mark Cyganiak, who just celebrated 50 years with the brand. His operations serve Southeastern Wisconsin, Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

ServiceMaster by Neverman is owned by Ken Neverman, helping businesses recover for 26 years in Columbus, Lancaster and Newark, Ohio.

ServiceMaster of Tacoma is owned by Jeff Sorenson, serving the Tacoma, Wash. area for 46 years.

The additions bring SRM's nationwide network to more than 400 locations, ensuring commercial property owners and managers in these markets have access to world-class large-loss and catastrophic restoration services.

"Adding three new locations marks a significant milestone for the SRM brand. It's a direct result of the trust our customers place in us and our ongoing mission to scale with purpose while maintaining exceptional service," said Michael Veldman, Vice President – Commercial Operations, SRM.

For more than 20 years, SRM has served as a trusted partner to commercial property owners facing their most difficult moments—responding to the aftermath of 9/11, the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, and the destruction of Hurricane Fiona, among countless other disasters. Each new SRM designation strengthens the network's ability to deliver that same standard of response wherever and whenever catastrophe strikes.

SRM professionals are available 24/7/365 and specialize in large-loss commercial restoration across a wide range of industries, including hospitality, healthcare, education, government, retail, manufacturing, office buildings, senior living, religious institutions, and multi-family properties. Emergency response is available around the clock at (844) 993-0527 or srmcat.com.

About ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM)

ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) is the premier choice for large-loss and emergency response for commercial properties across the United States. Backed by ServiceMaster's 65+ years of industry experience, SRM's nationwide network of 400+ locations responds quickly and effectively when disasters strike—any damage, any extent, any time. SRM serves clients across hospitality, healthcare, education, government, retail, manufacturing, and more, providing commercial water and flood restoration, fire restoration, storm damage and CAT restoration, and ancillary services. Emergency response is available around the clock at (844) 993-0527 or srmcat.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312.526.3996

[email protected]

SOURCE ServiceMaster Restore