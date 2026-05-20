ServiceMaster Restore and Hire Heroes USA Partner for Fourth Annual We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament

The fundraising event is just one way the franchise brands support Hire Heroes USA and their mission to create employment opportunities for veterans and their families.

ATLANTA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Clean are partnering with Hire Heroes USA for the fourth annual We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament on May 28 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Since 2023, ServiceMaster Restore and Clean have raised over $700,000 for Hire Heroes USA, supporting their mission to keep career services completely free for veterans and military spouses. This tournament is a part of building on that mission. Two hundred guests are already expected, including Jay Collins, the lieutenant governor of Florida.

"Since we partnered with Hire Heroes USA in 2023, we have seen tremendous support from the Restore and Clean networks," said John Tovar, group president at ServiceMaster Restore and Clean. "From this annual golf event to the many local events, hosted by franchisees, our franchise networks have embraced this partnership and have made it their own."

ServiceMaster Restore was named Hire Heroes USA's 2025 Partner of the Year. In addition to fundraising events like the tournament, the franchisor works with the organization year-round to create employment opportunities for veterans. It connects local franchise owners to Hire Heroes USA's job board which helps match qualified veterans with opportunities across the ServiceMaster Restore network.

"Every team, department, and franchise across ServiceMaster Restore and Clean has embraced the opportunity to create meaningful employment outcomes for veterans and military spouses," said Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. "That kind of mission alignment creates real impact—not only for the military families being served, but for the communities and organizations investing in them."

Franchise owners who have also served in the military, like Air Force veteran Chris Jeter, know firsthand the importance of hiring veterans. The event is also a chance to come together as a company and celebrate the mission of Hire Heroes USA.

"I know how hard it is to transition from the military mindset to a civilian mindset and Hire Heroes USA offers the tools needed to be able to do that," Jeter said. "The golf tournament is a fun event. I'm not a golfer, but getting out there and mingling with former military people, and just being able to build camaraderie and tell stories and explain what it's been like since I've gotten out has been great."

Events like the golf tournaments not only highlight the importance of the Hire Heroes USA mission and create awareness, but the funds raised directly contribute to its core programs and put veterans and military spouses into meaningful careers.

"It's critical that companies continue prioritizing veteran and military spouse hiring strategies," Dickman said. "Organizations like ServiceMaster Restore and Clean understand that supporting the military community is not only the right thing to do—it's also a competitive advantage. Veterans and military spouses bring leadership, adaptability, resilience, and a mission-oriented mindset that strengthens teams, culture, and long-term growth."

In addition to the national tournament in Florida, franchisees around the country will also host events in their local communities. One event took place in Charleston, South Carolina, led by franchisee Justin Beinkampen.

"Around five or ten percent of our population in Charleston is military active duty or family," he said. "We run into these folks, we serve these folks, we work with them, go to church with them. We've always been around the armed forces here in Charleston, so getting involved with Hire Heroes just made sense. We're a service-minded industry, so we look for people who want to serve. Veterans are used to being part of a team and having a mission, and that fits exactly with what we do."

Strong turnout at these events helps build understanding and appreciation for the skills and abilities that veterans and military spouses bring to the workforce. With a large turnout from franchisees, vendors, partners and military guests, the organizations will continue the outstanding work of ensuring veteran skills are included in the labor market.

"Our annual golf tournament has turned into an event our partners now mark on their calendars," said Tovar. Our franchisees and partners understand the mission of Hire Heroes and are willing to give their time and resources to support their cause in supporting our veterans and their spouses. Our veteran community has given so much to this country, it's the least we can do to give back to them."

For more information on franchising with ServiceMaster Restore, visit: https://franchise.servicemasterrestore.com/.

About ServiceMaster Restore®:

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

About ServiceMaster® Brands:

ServiceMaster® Brands is a leading franchisor of residential and commercial services in the restoration, cleaning, moving, junk removal, and bioremediation industries. Founded in 1929, the company is home to over 3,200 franchisees across 4,600+ locations serving over 1 million homes and businesses each year. ServiceMaster was founded with a deep commitment to its franchisees and has franchise opportunities available in ServiceMaster Restore®, ServiceMaster Clean®, Merry Maids®, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, and TWO MEN AND A JUNK TRUCK®. Visit servicemaster.com/franchising to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

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SOURCE ServiceMaster Restore