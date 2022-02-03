ServiceNow Invests in BigID to Extend Automation and Innovation Across Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that ServiceNow has made a strategic investment in the company to support BigID's innovative technology and next phases of growth.

This strategic investment reflects the continued commitment by ServiceNow and BigID to helping companies and organizations build comprehensive data privacy, security, and governance strategies that allow them to better manage risk and meet increasingly stringent legal compliance standards globally. ServiceNow and BigID have been longtime strategic partners in this cause having developed integrated apps leveraging BigID to provide deeper data insight into ServiceNow applications while also releasing joint research around the state of Data Privacy in December 2021

"Business leaders have embraced digital change and are now coming to terms with the key role that data and related risks play in digital transformation," said Vasant Balasubramanian, VP and GM of the Risk Business Unit at ServiceNow. "Our investment in BigID reflects our commitment to help customers holistically navigate risk to maintain resilience as work flows across the enterprise."

"We're thrilled to continue to work with ServiceNow as we transform the landscape of data management," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "Teaming up with ServiceNow is a natural fit: we're deeply aligned in our mission to make the world of data work better for our customers - while bringing innovation and automation to their entire data landscape."

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

