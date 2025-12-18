ServicePower Closes Transformative Year with AI-Driven Growth and Market Expansion

Double-digit growth, 50% team expansion, and accelerated innovation define 2025 momentum

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading provider of field service management solutions, today announced the close of a transformative year highlighted by strong growth, strategic acquisitions, and major advancements in AI innovation.

Throughout 2025, ServicePower achieved double-digit revenue growth while maintaining financial and operational excellence. As a result of the strategic acquisitions the company expanded its workforce by nearly 50 percent, with most new team members focused on research and development to drive continued progress in AI and platform innovation.

"2025 was a breakthrough year for ServicePower," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer of ServicePower. "We strengthened our product portfolio, welcomed exceptional new talent, entered high-growth service markets, and expanded our AI capabilities to support a more intelligent service lifecycle. I am incredibly proud of what our teams have achieved and energized by what comes next as we continue to evolve and lead the future of field service."

Two strategic acquisitions, Inveniam and PlusOne Solutions, further advanced ServicePower's leadership in computer vision–powered inspection and contractor compliance automation. These additions enhanced the company's ability to deliver intelligence, accuracy, and trust across the service supply chain.

ServicePower also expanded its presence in major appliances, electronics, retail, warranty, insurance, and property management, while gaining new traction in utilities and telecom through growing demand for its computer vision technology and AI-enabled automation.

This year included the introduction of the On-Demand Home Services Cloud, a new platform initiative designed to reimagine how brands deliver service. As the first fully automated, AI-driven field service platform, it reflects ServicePower's commitment to elevating every service experience from dispatch to completion.

With new enterprise wins, expanded deployments, and continued analyst recognition, ServicePower strengthened its position as a trusted partner for organizations modernizing their field operations. The company was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Field Service Management, recognizing its leadership in intelligent scheduling, blended workforce optimization, contractor reimbursement, and visual intelligence in the field.

ServicePower enters 2026 with strong momentum, a unified platform strategy, and a clear focus on advancing AI to deliver smarter, faster, and more connected service experiences.

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a global leader in AI-powered field service management software, helping enterprise organizations drive operational and cost-saving efficiencies. With end-to-end optimization of workforce productivity, its solutions deliver real-time scheduling, intelligent automated contractor dispatch, and enhanced customer, contractor, and employee experiences. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower is the only cloud-based platform that seamlessly manages both employed and contracted workforces to drive improved first-time fix rates, reduced drive times, higher CSAT, and fast ROI. With integration across CRM, ERP, and IoT systems, ServicePower is a scalable, intelligent field service solution that transforms field operations and elevates the end customer journey. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and operates across the US and EMEA. For more information, visit servicepower.com.

