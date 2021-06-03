ServicePower and PwC Belgium Partner to Deliver Aftermarket Field Service Management Solutions

MCLEAN, Va. and SINT-STEVENS-WOLUWE, Belgium, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a global field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, and PwC Enterprise Advisory bv (hereinafter "PwC Belgium"), part of the PwC network of firms providing assurance, advisory and tax services, today announced a partnership that delivers a joint field service management offering to manufacturing organizations across Europe.

Service quality is at the core of today's manufacturing business models. Organizations are seeing a growing need for increased visibility into operations and a finding it essential to ensure self-service technology is offered and satisfies the demands of their customer bases.

In a continued effort to improve efficiency, reduce cost and enhance customer satisfaction, ServicePower and PwC Belgium will bring together software and services capabilities for a complete people, process, technology solution for field service management. ServicePower helps leading global organizations improve operations by delivering an end-to-end field service management solution. PwC has extensive experience in Services Supply Chain (SSC) and will provide advisory services and strategic consulting in the post-sale lifecycle of major appliances and consumer electronics manufacturers. The two organizations will focus initially on the European market.

"We are thrilled to partner with PwC Belgium, part of one of the world's largest audit, advisory and consulting networks," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "PwC Belgium has a unique practice in services supply chain that is a natural extension to our field service management platform. We look forward to driving new levels of cost savings and enhanced brand experiences together."

"Manufacturers must move toward being services leaders if they are to maintain long-term, profitable growth," said Jochen Vincke, Partner in PwC Belgium's Management Consulting – Operations practice. "Together, our strategy and benchmarking services with ServicePower's cloud field service management platform, will optimize services performance, reduce cost and grow top-line revenue, and help customers gain sustainable competitive advantage."

About ServicePower:



ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

About PwC:

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. PwC is a network of firms in 155 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com. PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

