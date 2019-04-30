ServicePower Announces New On-Boarding and Credentialing Solution for Third-Party Service Providers

MCLEAN, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, Inc. – ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that it has released a third-party solution to enable seamless on-boarding and credentialing of third-party servicers.

ServicePower's new solution enables leading manufacturing and insurance companies to automate the on-boarding process for servicer applications and run background checks through the On-boarding and Credentialing Wizard. The on-boarding process makes it possible for field service organizations to effectively assess contractors, wherein technicians must upload evidence of their capabilities, certifications and other customized requirements. Organizations can share this information with clients and other external stakeholders, providing optimal internal and external transparency.

By partnering with Sterling, one of the world's leading background and identity services providers, ServicePower is able to offer its customers the assurance of comprehensive background checks and drug testing. Additionally, the solution includes a self-service platform, configurable requirements and full integration with the dispatch and claims processing solution.

"Trust and safety are core to ServicePower's value, and core to everything we do at Sterling," said David Bloom, General Manager of Sterling's SMB and Gig Economy groups. "We are delighted to partner with ServicePower to deliver the confidence that third-party servicers are vetted through a carefully designed screening process."

"We know the importance that transparency and speed-to-market has in improving operational efficiencies for our customers and ServicePower is committed to providing the best experience possible to make that happen," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "By partnering with Sterling, we are set up for success to deliver the imperative checks and protections needed when dispatching third-party workers and are happy to offer our customers a seamless management experience in doing so."

On-boarding and credentialing is part of a unified end-to-end solution called ServiceISP, offering third-party contractor management with process visibility. In addition to on-boarding and credentialing, ServiceISP offers claims and dispatch solutions, allowing for criteria-based scheduling, monitoring and compliance, real-time status updates, web-based filing, claims adjudication and payments.

About ServicePower:



ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

About Sterling:

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—provides a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. Sterling has 20 offices in nine countries and conducts more than 100 million searches annually.

