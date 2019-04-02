ServicePower Announces Partnership with Safeware to Implement Comprehensive Third-Party Solution Suite

ServicePower's ServiceISP solution offers Safeware a single system to manage onboarding, credentialing, dispatch and claims for more than 2,000 servicers in their Authorized Service Network. The first wave of implementation will focus on claims and dispatch solutions, allowing for criteria-based scheduling, monitoring and compliance, real-time status updates, web-based filing, claims adjudication and payments.

"Here at Safeware, we are continually looking for ways to improve the customer experience," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "This partnership with ServicePower will deliver an exceptional experience by enhancing and empowering communications within our service delivery network."

"ServicePower is dedicated to transforming the service experience for our customers. We work diligently to ensure that our innovative technology provides an easy to use platform that enables an improved customer experience," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "We are thrilled to join forces with Safeware and that they have entrusted us to help with their third-party management operations."

Later this month, Safeware will complete the ServiceISP implementation with onboarding and credentialing services to automate servicer applications and run background checks through the Onboarding and Credentialing Wizard.

About ServicePower:





ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

About Safeware:

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware's innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

