ServicePower Expands Partnership Program

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced it is expanding its partnership program with technology and services organizations to deliver advanced solutions and strategies for its valued clients.

The ServicePower partner program is a network of companies that enables field service organizations working with ServicePower to plan, implement and operate best of breed field-based workforce solutions. The company partners with both technology organizations and top global and specialist consulting, advisory and implementation firms to enhance its value and ensure deep expertise and industry knowledge is delivered in client engagements.

"We know that having strategic partners can deliver real value to our clients, which is why we are thrilled to have developed such a strong partner program," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "We look forward to continuing to grow this program and enhancing our offerings that we bring to market."

ServicePower has partnered with leading technology firms, focused on enhancing its vertical solution capabilities, as well as deliver advanced technology functionality such as augmented reality. Technology partnerships include:

Procit, empowering field technicians with on-demand knowledge management and parts look up functionality.

Guidewire and Duck Creek, enabling ServicePower to cover the entire claims lifecycle to deliver a seamless field service experience to its insurance clients.



Streem and Help Lightening, supporting the remote virtual assistance, augmented reality landscape and allowing technicians to interact with end-consumers virtually and troubleshoot repairs from the palm of their hands.

"Streem is proud to partner with ServicePower as it supports field organizations with technology, tools, and data that are vital to help them stay ahead of the curve," said Ryan Fink, co-founder, chief executive officer of Streem. "Through the use of Streem's integrated virtual capabilities, in-field technicians will have the ability to improve customer experience and transform their business through innovation."

TRUCE Software, offering mobility safety and productivity features for field technicians.

"Mobile use is an essential part of the daily work of field services teams and ensuring the safest most productive mobile experience is critical," said Pete Plotas, global vice president, alliances at TRUCE Software. "We're proud to partner with ServicePower, giving their customers the ability to enable the right mobile access to the right employee at the right time, by enforcing company policy automatically. This supports a culture of safety and enhances service delivery and the overall efficiency of organizations."

In addition to technology partners, ServicePower works with advisory and consulting services organizations to bring added industry expertise to its client strategy and engagements. Services partners include:

PwC, delivering a joint field service management offering to manufacturing organizations across Europe. In a continued effort to improve efficiency, reduce cost and enhance customer satisfaction, ServicePower and PwC bring together software and services capabilities for a complete people, process, and technology solution for field service management.

Field Service in Motion, offering field service management advisory services across European markets.

DRK Resources Tech, offering extended warranty and contract services.

Blumberg Advisory Group, providing industry trends and advanced strategies.

For more information on ServicePower's partner program visit www.servicepower.com/partners.

About ServicePower:



ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

