ServicePower Launches Solutions Focusing on the Customer Experience for In-Home and Depot Repair

MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, Inc. – ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that it has launched two new solutions to drive a seamless customer experience for both in-home and depot repair management.

"As the world becomes more technically savvy, customer expectations are shifting. People want instant access to their information and fast resolutions when their equipment is in need of repair," said Samir Gulati, chief marketing and product officer, ServicePower. "ServicePower has developed pre-packaged solutions to help our clients address these high-demand market needs. ServiceCX allows customers to manage the in-home experience, while ServiceDEPOT is focused on the depot repair process. Both these digital self-service solutions are driving increased customer satisfaction and NPS scores, while reducing inbound calls into the call center."

ServiceCX enables service organizations to efficiently organize, optimize and manage employed and third-party workforce service delivery at every state of the customer journey.

Before Service

Self-service portal with simple registration



Branding customization



Proactive, customizable communications



Ability to upload photos and notes

Day of Service

Self-schedule, reschedule or cancel



Appointment confirmation via text or email



Automated job status tracking on mobile device or laptop



Technician location tracking with real-time notifications

After Service

Customer satisfaction surveys



Access to service history



Re-open service request if needed

ServiceDEPOT optimizes depot repair functions at each stage of the repair processing lifecycle for a better customer experience.

Service Request

Web-based submission and photo upload capabilities



Warranty entitlement review



Depot locator and repair availability

Service Disposition

Customer notifications



Scope of work and cost estimates for service



Disposition status and repair completion notifications

Customer Pickup/Shipment

Automated closed-loop repair process



Repair cycle tracking with completion estimates



Customizable reports to develop optimized repair processes

To learn more about these solutions and more visit: https://www.servicepower.com/products/solutions

About ServicePower:



ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

