ServicePower Launches Solutions Focusing on the Customer Experience for In-Home and Depot Repair
New Solutions Offer a Seamless Customer Journey for In-Home and Depot Repair
Jun 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, Inc. – ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that it has launched two new solutions to drive a seamless customer experience for both in-home and depot repair management.
"As the world becomes more technically savvy, customer expectations are shifting. People want instant access to their information and fast resolutions when their equipment is in need of repair," said Samir Gulati, chief marketing and product officer, ServicePower. "ServicePower has developed pre-packaged solutions to help our clients address these high-demand market needs. ServiceCX allows customers to manage the in-home experience, while ServiceDEPOT is focused on the depot repair process. Both these digital self-service solutions are driving increased customer satisfaction and NPS scores, while reducing inbound calls into the call center."
ServiceCX enables service organizations to efficiently organize, optimize and manage employed and third-party workforce service delivery at every state of the customer journey.
- Before Service
- Self-service portal with simple registration
- Branding customization
- Proactive, customizable communications
- Ability to upload photos and notes
- Day of Service
- Self-schedule, reschedule or cancel
- Appointment confirmation via text or email
- Automated job status tracking on mobile device or laptop
- Technician location tracking with real-time notifications
- After Service
- Customer satisfaction surveys
- Access to service history
- Re-open service request if needed
ServiceDEPOT optimizes depot repair functions at each stage of the repair processing lifecycle for a better customer experience.
- Service Request
- Web-based submission and photo upload capabilities
- Warranty entitlement review
- Depot locator and repair availability
- Service Disposition
- Customer notifications
- Scope of work and cost estimates for service
- Disposition status and repair completion notifications
- Customer Pickup/Shipment
- Automated closed-loop repair process
- Repair cycle tracking with completion estimates
- Customizable reports to develop optimized repair processes
To learn more about these solutions and more visit: https://www.servicepower.com/products/solutions
About ServicePower:
ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.
Media Contact
ServicePower
Heather Mills
Director, Corporate Marketing
h.mills@servicepower.com
SOURCE ServicePower
Share this article