ServicePower Partners with Nationwide Marketing Group to Transform the Appliance Service Experience

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, Inc. – ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced its partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group, North America's largest buying and marketing organization for the independent retail channel.

Through this new partnership, Nationwide members will have access to ServicePower HUB Business Management Software (BMS), a next-generation cloud-based solution that helps servicers deliver effective onsite service by managing COD and warranty job work orders, schedules and technicians, and receive real-time visibility into their operations.

Because ServicePower HUB functions on any mobile, tablet or desktop device, servicers will be able to provide a seamless service experience no matter their location.

Samir Gulati, chief marketing and product officer at ServicePower, says his company is thrilled to partner with Nationwide Marketing Group to help servicing members make decisions quicker, connect with customers in real-time and scale with their needs.

"We recognize the daily challenges that service organizations face," Gulati says. "Servicers looking for a new BMS solution will benefit greatly from a single system that allows them to receive service jobs from original equipment manufacturers and third-party administrators, along with the ability to set-up their own cash on delivery jobs to keep their entire focus on what is most important to them — their customers."

Some of the capabilities available through ServicePower HUB include the following:

Customer database with historical service requests and jobs

Work order management

Job scheduling, assignment and dispatching

Service quoting with estimates, invoicing and payment processing

Inventory and spares management

"This new partnership is yet another way we're working to help our servicing appliance dealers and stand-alone servicers streamline their operations, deliver a best-in-class customer experience and set themselves apart," says Mallory Parker, senior vice president of business services at Nationwide Marketing Group. "We look forward to welcoming ServicePower to PrimeTime in New Orleans later this week and introducing them to our servicer members."

About Nationwide Marketing Group

Nationwide Marketing Group works on behalf of thousands of independent appliance, furniture, bedding, electronics, specialty electronics, custom installation and rent-to-own dealers helping them grow their businesses and thrive on their own terms. With more than 5,000 members operating some 14,000 storefronts, Nationwide Marketing Group is the largest buying, marketing and business support organization of its kind, representing billions in combined annual sales across the membership. For nearly 50 years, the organization has remained committed to the independent channel, empowering members with the scale, sophistication and efficiencies they need to compete while delivering the unmatched business intelligence, tools and resources required to win in an ever-changing business environment. To learn more, visit nationwidegroup.org.

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe. For more information visit servicepower.com.

Media Contacts:

Amy Croom

336-714-8803

amy.croom@nationwidegroup.org

Heather Mills

h.mills@servicepower.com

SOURCE ServicePower