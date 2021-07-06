ServicePower Selected by Goodman Home Solutions for Customer Experience Focused Field Service Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced Goodman Home Solutions (GHS), a field services, engineering, and logistics company serving network operators, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic retailers, has selected ServicePower's customer experience suite of field service solutions.

With a focus on delivering exceptional end-consumer experiences, GHS selected ServicePower's customer experience suite to help deliver efficient and reliable field service to its client base. With this agreement, ServicePower will provide:

Schedule optimization: to increase productivity and efficiency of mobile workforces while improving the customer service experience through higher schedule adherence.

Mobility application: to equip field technicians with real-time access to the tools, processes, and information they need to complete their service jobs on the first try.

Customer facing portal: to empower customers with a self-service platform that provides real-time job status updates, technician location, and two-way communication that improves visibility throughout the service lifecycle.

Reporting and analytics: to enable data-driven decisions with real-time KPIs, configurable dashboards, and trend analysis to help adjust strategies in and accurately strategize forecasting and planning.

"In today's world, it is imperative end-customers have digital capabilities that provide seamless and smooth experiences," said Bill Lange, chief executive officer at Goodman Home Solutions. "When looking at field service management partners, ServicePower was the clear choice because they develop and implement their technology with the end-consumer and the customer experience in mind. It is our goal to ensure our technicians have the tools they need to be efficient, and our customers have the technology and visibility they desire, and we know that ServicePower will not only help us meet that goal but exceed it."

"ServicePower has seen first-hand the impact that a positive consumer experience can have on an organization, which is why we have made it our mission to transform the service experience for our customers and their end-users," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "We are thrilled to be selected by Goodman Home Solutions and that they have entrusted us to help improve their customer's journey. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

