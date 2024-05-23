Servier Highlights Commitment to Improving Cancer Outcomes at ASCO 2024

Real-world analysis shows trends of treatment patterns in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia patients





Data from Phase 1/2 study evaluating ivosidenib in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab in previously treated subjects with IDH1 mutated nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma

BOSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a global leader in oncology focused on delivering meaningful therapeutic progress for the patients it serves, will showcase data from across its oncology portfolio at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 31-June 4. New data including two abstracts highlight Servier's continued leadership in IDH-inhibition.

Among the data to be presented are preliminary findings from real-world evidence that show trends on treatment patterns in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. Servier will also share initial results from a Phase 1/2, safety lead-in and dose expansion, open-label, multicenter trial investigating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary activity of ivosidenib in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab in previously treated subjects with IDH1-mutated nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA).

"Servier is doubling down its conviction to address the unmet needs of patients battling cancer, and our dedication shines through as we prepare to attend and present at ASCO this year," said Becky Martin, PhD, Chief of Medical, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "With over half of our global research & development budget allocated to oncology, our team is committed to advancing scientific studies and being open to innovation both through internal and external means. We're focused on advancing our reputation of being a key innovator in cancer treatment and are actively seeking partnerships that can expedite access to life-changing therapies for patients."

For more information on Servier's abstracts for ASCO, please visit ASCO's website.

About Servier in Oncology

Servier is a global leader in oncology focused on delivering meaningful therapeutic progress for the patients it serves. Governed by a non-profit foundation, Servier approaches innovation with a long-term vision, free of influence from investors and outside pressure to chase short-term monetary targets.

As a leader in oncology, Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in difficult and hard-to-treat cancers, with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need throughout oncology with the potential to change the lives of the patients it serves. Within these areas, Servier is the leader in mutant IDH inhibition, with the first ever mutant IDH1 inhibitor approved in the U.S. and the European Union, and the company continues to drive the science behind targeted mutant IDH inhibition.

Servier's commitment to therapeutic progress guides its collaboration strategy. While many companies across the industry are scaling back investments, Servier is actively building alliances, completing acquisitions, conducting licensing deals and entering new partnerships that can help to accelerate access to therapies for patients in need. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves.

