Servier Ranks 1st Across Several Categories in 2023-2024 PatientView U.S. Corporate Reputation Survey

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a leader in oncology committed to delivering transformative therapies to patients, is No. 1 in six categories, among 37 companies featured in PatientView's 2023-2024 Corporate Reputation of Pharma survey. This annual survey includes feedback from more than 300 patient organizations on their perceptions, experiences and familiarity with pharmaceutical companies.

"Patients are the North Star for everything we do at Servier. Their experiences, stories, and insights guide our work and make us better at what we do," said David K. Lee, CEO of Servier Pharmaceuticals. "Our Patient Office, who stays in lockstep with our patients and the groups that serve them, and our unique governance model, allows us to be truly patient centric across all corners of the organization. This year's PatientView survey results reaffirm our continued commitment to putting patients first and the critical role they play in every aspect of our work, from drug development to education, outreach, and access."

In the report, patient groups ranked Servier 1st for patient centricity, information sharing, integrity, services 'beyond the pill', engagement and communication and overall familiarity in the industry.

"Understanding the increasing complexities and challenges advocacy groups, patients and caregivers face enables us to meet them where they are and provide needed tools and resources every step of the way," said Wendy Poage, VP of Servier's Patient Office. "Having the trust of patient groups fuels our passion to be the best partner for them, our patients and caregivers."

About the Corporate Reputation of Pharma – from the Perspective of U.S.-Based Patient Groups

2023's 314 respondent U.S. patient groups specialized in a wide range of therapy areas—the largest representation (113 respondent patient groups) being cancer patient groups. The 314 stated that, collectively, they had actively supported and served some 12 million US patients during 2023/24. The PatientView annual Corporate Reputation of Pharma survey gives patient-advocacy groups an opportunity to comment on, and assess, the pharma industry's performance. Companies are ranked against their peers. The survey results reinforce the dedication, commitment and hard work companies invest internally to ensure engagement with patients and advocacy groups is reflective of the patients they serve.

About Servier Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC is a commercial-stage company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients, their families and caregivers. As a privately held company, Servier has the unique freedom to devote all of its time and energy towards patients who require our treatments, care and innovation in areas of unmet medical need.

As a leader in oncology, Servier is committed to finding solutions that will address today's challenges. The company's oncology portfolio includes innovative medicines designed to bring more life-saving treatments to a greater number of patients, across the entire spectrum of disease and in a variety of tumor types. Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in hard-to-treat cancers with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need that may truly move the needle for our patients.

Servier believes co-creation is fundamental to driving innovation and is actively building alliances, acquisitions, licensing deals and partnerships that bring solutions and accelerate access to therapies. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients that we serve.

For more information: www.servier.us.

Press Contact:

Servier Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Erin Smith

[email protected]

