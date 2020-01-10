Serving Humanity For Over A Decade Since Deadly Haiti Earthquake, Helping Hand For Relief And Development

HHRD immediately began collecting donations for food, water, shelter and medicine. During this Emergency Phase, HHRD held 59 rotational clinics treating around 20,000 people with volunteer doctors from the USA.

Currently, HHRD is operating 6 major programs in Haiti which include: Orphan Support, In Kind Gifts, Seasonal, Skills Development and Economic Empowerment, Water Sanitation and Hygiene programs. A total of 400 sponsored orphans in Port-Au-Prince and Miragoane receive school supplies, uniforms, tuition, medical screening and social activities from HHRD donors. Two 40-ft containers from Florida filled with clothes, toys, wheelchairs, crutches and rice were distributed in Port au Prince, Miragoane and Jeremie which helped 900 families. Seasonal programs of food distribution to 5,000 families as well as meat distribution to 1,500 families are made.



Understanding the underlying importance of education and skill training, HHRD helped 7 women learn sewing skills to become financially self-sufficient. Moreover, 10 families were given interest free monetary loans to ensure their businesses succeeded. HHRD's Youth Empowerment Program provided an opportunity for talented youth from across the USA to take a behind the scenes look at humanitarian work in Haiti as well as, to fulfill their passion for helping others.

Since the 2010 earthquake, Haiti has suffered floods, landslides and hurricanes. HHRD will continue to provide long term relief to the Haitian people and is grateful to all those who support them in this time of need.

Ranked among the top 5% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past seven years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations around the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

