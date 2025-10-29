This Veterans Day, Operation Homefront Urges Americans to Stand with Our Military Families

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Veterans Day approaches, Operation Homefront is issuing a powerful call to action: military and veteran families are in crisis, and now is the time for Americans to step up and show their support.

Rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and the recent government shutdown have placed immense strain on these families, especially those that are junior enlisted. Operation Homefront has seen a 39% increase in Critical Financial Assistance requests and a 57% year-over-year surge in food assistance needs.

Operation Homefront's Veterans Day campaign aims to raise $850,000 to provide the resources and support that will help military and veteran families.

In response, the nonprofit is launching a Veterans Day campaign (November 1-12) aiming to raise $850,000 to provide the resources and support that will help military and veteran families stay in their homes, keep the lights on, and put food on the table.

"These families have served and sacrificed for us. Now, it's our turn," says retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Let's ensure those who protect our freedom never face hardship alone."

Throughout the campaign, Operation Homefront will share real stories from the families and caseworkers that are confronting these challenges head-on. The organization will also recognize the critical support of its generous corporate partners making this work possible, including CarMax, Hilton Grand Vacations, The Home Depot Foundation, Impossible Foods, Love's Travel Stops, Meritage Homes, Northrop Grumman, and PulteGroup, Inc.

Operation Homefront challenges all Americans to stand by struggling military families by donating to their Veterans Day campaign, sharing it on social media, and encouraging others to get involved.

Together, we can give our military and veteran families what they deserve: relief, stability, and gratitude.

Follow the campaign on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being.

