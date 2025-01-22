SERVING UP SMILES AND RECORD GROWTH IN 2024: EGGS UP GRILL'S EGG-CEPTIONAL YEAR IN REVIEW

Better Breakfast Leader Delivers Another Year of Unmatched Service, Growth, and Community Focus

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill , a beloved neighborhood staple and the nation's fastest-growing "better breakfast" restaurant franchise, celebrates an extraordinary close to 2024 with the opening of a record-breaking 17 new locations and 21 additional commitments. Poised for continued growth, the brand is on track to surpass these achievements in 2025. Having nearly doubled in size since 2021, Eggs Up Grill now boasts 90 restaurants nationwide, with its landmark 100th location just around the corner.

Eggs Up Grill has seen significant accomplishments across its network, including a 40% increase in Average Unit Volumes (AUVs) and an explosion in catering and off-premise revenue, which now account for 20% of sales—up from just 5% before the pandemic. These results showcase the brand's resilience and operational excellence even amidst challenging market conditions.

"We've achieved what we set out to do—build a brand that's not only the leader in its category but also delivers unmatched experiences to our guests and unmatched value to our franchise partners," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "These results are a testament to the dedication of our franchise partners and our commitment to serving up smiles across the communities we call home."

Eggs Up Grill's growth trajectory has earned the franchise industry-wide recognition. The brand continues to climb the rankings on Franchise Times' Top 400 and Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 lists, cementing Eggs Up Grill's status as a rising star in the restaurant industry.

"Eggs Up Grill is the fastest-growing better breakfast company in the country, and with AUVs exceeding $1.2M for the system, [$1.5M for the top 50% of the system], we're proving the strength of our model," said Ken Phipps, VP of Franchise Growth. "By staying true to our promise of delivering 'Everything to make you smile,' we're creating exceptional opportunities for franchise partners and unforgettable experiences for our guests."

Eggs Up Grill is actively seeking motivated, community-focused individuals to partner with as the brand continues expanding across the country. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or you're looking to own your very first business, Eggs Up Grill could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with Eggs Up Grill and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://eggsupgrillfranchise.com/

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill has been serving smiles for over 25 years. From the first sip of freshly brewed coffee to the last bite of a hearty breakfast or lunch, our welcoming atmosphere and attentive service make every visit feel like coming home. As "neighbors serving neighbors," we proudly serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a full menu throughout our hours of operation.

Eggs Up Grill's business model is designed to create smiles not just for guests but for our Franchise Partners as well. Ranked the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® for four consecutive years, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth and actively seeking both seasoned and first-time franchise partners. With nearly 90 locations currently in operation and over 100 more under development or committed to open this decade, the brand is poised for continued success.

