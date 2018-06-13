Session Agenda Announced for The Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit North America

Open Source Summit North America is the leading conference for developers, sysadmins, devops professionals, architects and other technologists – along with open source community and industry leaders – to collaborate, share information, learn about the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions. It covers cornerstone open source technologies including Linux, cloud infrastructure and cloud native applications, along with the latest open source technologies including AI, blockchain, networking and more. The event also features the Open Collaboration Conference tracks for ecosystem leaders to learn to navigate open source transformation with content covering compliance, community leadership and open source program office management, as well as the Diversity Empowerment Summit which highlights the ways in which the community can benefit from expanding diversity and inclusion practices.

Session highlights include:

Patterns and Pains of Migrating Legacy Applications to Kubernetes - Josef Adersberger, CTO, QAware

Building OCI Images Without Privilege - Tycho Andersen , Technical Lead, Cisco

, Technical Lead, Cisco Beyond Code: Secret Ingredients to Successful Open Source Practices - Lauren Britton, Sr. Open Source Program Manager, VMware

Open Source Program Manager, VMware Understanding Microservices with Distributed Tracing - Lita Cho , Senior Software Engineer, Lyft

, Senior Software Engineer, Lyft Keys to Building Inclusive Teams - Michael Greene , Vice President and General Manager, System Technologies & Optimization Division, Intel

, Vice President and General Manager, System Technologies & Optimization Division, Intel High Altitude, Low Risk: Measuring Reliability in the Cloud Using Open Source Technology - Alex Kass , Engineering Manager, Digital Ocean

, Engineering Manager, Digital Ocean Building Stable Trees with Machine Learning - Sasha Levin , Linux Kernel Hacker, Microsoft

, Linux Kernel Hacker, Microsoft OSS Security Chaos Engineering - Driving Transformation, Innovation, and Open Source with Giants - Aaron Rinehart , Chief Enterprise Security Architect, UnitedHealth Group

, Chief Enterprise Security Architect, UnitedHealth Group Open Source Contribution at Amazon - Alolita Sharma, Principal Technologist, Amazon Web Services

The full lineup of sessions can be viewed here. Open Source Summit North America 2018 kicks off on Tuesday, August 28 with pre-event co-located events, tutorials, labs and workshops as well as lightning talks.

The event also includes a variety of onsite activities in addition to educational sessions, including the inaugural Diversity in Open Source Reception, First Time Attendee Breakfast, 5k Fun Run, Morning Meditation, Women in Open Source Lunch, onsite and offsite attendee receptions and more.

The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Dan Brown at dbrown@linuxfoundation.org.

Open Source Summit North America is made possible by Diamond Sponsors Intel and SUSE; Platinum Sponsor Red Hat; and Gold Sponsors Amazon Web Services, IBM, Kenzan and VMware.

Additional Resources

YouTube: Why Attend Linux Foundation Events (https://youtu.be/X_rLxfmLlYY)

Recap: Open Source Summit North America 2019 (https://events17.linuxfoundation.org/events/open-source-summit-north-america)

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

pr@linuxfoundation.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/session-agenda-announced-for-the-linux-foundations-open-source-summit-north-america-300665270.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

