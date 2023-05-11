SessionGuardian Achieves GDPR Compliance

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, the leader in continuous identity verification for hybrid teams working with sensitive data, announced today that it is fully GDPR compliant after a compliance audit by Prescient Assurance.

SessionGuardian's GDPR compliance audit also confirmed accordance with AT-C 315 standards, which are criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Achieving both standards serves as third-party industry validation of SessionGuardian's enterprise-level security.

"SessionGuardian provides security that ensures the correct person and only the correct person has access to your sensitive data at all times – this third-party audit of our GDPR compliance reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping our customers' sensitive data secure in the US, EU, and across the world whilst respecting end user privacy," says Keith Bowie, SessionGuardian CIO.

SessionGuardian is the last line of cyber-defense in protecting sensitive data that is exposed to hybrid workforces. The company's technology provides unified security across VDI and web applications that address the rampant rise in remote-work and third-party risks. It also ensures that only the verified and credentialed user, on the correct and healthy device, in an acceptable location, at the correct time of day, can view an organization's sensitive and/or regulated data. User access is continuously authenticated in order to prevent an unauthorized user gaining access to the data.

SessionGuardian was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at [email protected].

Prescient Assurance's audit concluded with an "unqualified opinion", which means that SessionGuardian was found to be fully compliant with zero findings. The GDPR audit report demonstrates to SessionGuardian's current and future customers that their data is stored and managed with the highest standards of security and compliance.

About SessionGuardian

SessionGuardian's cybersecurity solutions protect sensitive assets from data theft by ensuring only authorized users access the data. As the new standard for access control and authorization, SessionGuardian's technology secures hybrid teams and third parties, who access highly sensitive information. Only SessionGuardian provides total assurance that the person in front of the data is who they say they are. SessionGuardian pioneered the development of continuous identity verification technology and provides a preemptive, zero-trust approach to cybersecurity.

