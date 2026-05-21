The Sound of Travel: EF Go Ahead Tours Partners with the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Stowe, Vermont, to celebrate America 250

Go Ahead's Summer 2026 preview highlights some of the most popular tours in the Americas and Europe

Special weeklong departure with Kristina von Trapp Frame includes a tour in Austria that will also feature her family's history and legacy as captured in "The Sound of Music"

Go Ahead launches Memorial Day Holiday Flash Sale - save up to $600 – May 22 – June 2, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The hills are alive this summer with the sound of travel as EF Go Ahead Tours announces a partnership – and overnight stay for travelers – with the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Stowe, Vermont, that can't be missed as America celebrates 250 years of independence!

Headlining a Summer of travel bucket list moments, Go Ahead is launching a new tour within its "North America" collection that takes travelers from Quebec City in Canada to Stowe, Vermont, and onwards to one of America's most revolutionary cities – Boston, Massachusetts (which also happens to be the home of EF Go Ahead Tours)!

EF Go Ahead Tours partners with the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Stowe, Vermont, and a special tour in Austria. Post this

Not to be outdone, Go Ahead has partnered with Kristina von Trapp Frame to host a special departure and join a group of travelers in Austria for the set-jetting experience of a lifetime.

Kristina von Trapp Frame is a third-generation member of the legendary von Trapp family, made world-famous by the musical and film The Sound of Music. She is the daughter of Johannes von Trapp — the youngest child of Captain Georg and Maria von Trapp — making her Maria von Trapp's granddaughter.

Kristina grew up on the family's iconic 2,600-acre property in Stowe, Vermont, where her grandparents settled in 1942 after fleeing Nazi-occupied Austria. That property became the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort, one of the most storied destinations in New England.

"Growing up in Stowe at the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort gave me a uniquely immersive upbringing, eventually playing and working on the land my grandparents built into a beloved destination," said Kristina von Trapp Frame. "We like to say our resort is a little of Austria, a lot of Vermont. We're so excited to share this part of America's rich landscape of experiences with travelers booking with EF Go Ahead Tours. I'm just as honored to be hosting a Go Ahead tour to Austria where the von Trapp story all began. So come for our story, but rest assured, you will leave with your owns stories and memories that we hope will make you come back again to be our guests."

"As travelers across the United States and Canada seek meaningful connections and experiences, EF Go Ahead Tours is honored to partner with the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort and Kristina von Trapp Frame. Theirs is an extraordinary immigrant story — one that traveled from Austria to Vermont, and that speaks to exactly what makes America 250 such a significant moment," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO of EF World Journeys USA, operator of EF Go Ahead Tours. "This summer, we're seeing unprecedented interest in travel across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and these two von Trapp family tours — connecting a family's story from Austria to New England — offer the kind of deeply personal experience that stays with you for a lifetime."

The Summer Tour Preview

This summer – domestic travel in North America and international tourism in Europe will dominate the headlines for adult travelers in the United States and Canada, driven by geopolitical events, fuel prices, major global soccer events, and the America 250 celebrations.

The North America Collection

Just in time for the America 250 celebrations, EF Go Ahead Tours is rolling out the red carpet for more travelers in the United States increasingly interested in exploring their own backyard. Some fun facts:

64% of American travelers – who are high-intent international travelers — recently expressed interest in domestic travel in America in the next 12-24 months – according to a May 2026 traveler sentiment survey conducted by Go Ahead and Qualtrics Research.

Canadian intentions to travel to the United States are increasing year-over-year. 39% of travelers who reside in Canada said they were somewhat or very interested in traveling to the United States. A similar but separate Go Ahead-Qualtrics survey in 2025 found that only 13% named the United States as their intended travel destination.

Go Ahead's Memorial Day Flash Sale enables travelers to save up to $600 on select tours in the U.S., Canada, and Europe from May 22 through June 2, 2026.

To meet that demand, EF Go Ahead's North America Collection is launching new tours in the United States and Canada, including the new Canada to New England experience, featuring the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort. Top tour collection highlights include:

Canada to New England - Quebec, Vermont (with a special stay at the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort) & Boston : Explore a path from Quebec's cobblestoned quarters to the salt-kissed shores of New England. Few regions pack as much character into as little distance as the stretch of land between Quebec City and the New England coast. Here, French and English traditions rub shoulders in Montreal's bistro-lined streets, cider flows from family-owned orchards in Vermont, and the summit of Mount Washington offers views that make the climb—by the world's first mountain-climbing railway, no less—entirely worth it. You'll even spend two nights at the Austria-inspired von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Stowe, owned and operated by the family that inspired "The Sound of Music." From the thundering mist of Montmorency Falls to the perfect lobster roll and cup of clam chowder (take the extension to Portland—you won't regret it), you're in for a treat without crossing an ocean. Whether you're drawn by the history, the food, or simply the pleasure of waking up somewhere new every few days, this is the Northeast done right. (11 days, 13 days with Portland extension – from $4,999 USD)*





Explore a path from Quebec's cobblestoned quarters to the salt-kissed shores of New England. Few regions pack as much character into as little distance as the stretch of land between Quebec City and the New England coast. Here, French and English traditions rub shoulders in Montreal's bistro-lined streets, cider flows from family-owned orchards in Vermont, and the summit of Mount Washington offers views that make the climb—by the world's first mountain-climbing railway, no less—entirely worth it. You'll even spend two nights at the Austria-inspired von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Stowe, owned and operated by the family that inspired "The Sound of Music." From the thundering mist of Montmorency Falls to the perfect lobster roll and cup of clam chowder (take the extension to Portland—you won't regret it), you're in for a treat without crossing an ocean. Whether you're drawn by the history, the food, or simply the pleasure of waking up somewhere new every few days, this is the Northeast done right. Alaska's National Parks - Denali & the Kenai Fjords : Trace the spirit of Alaska across big landscapes and bigger adventures. Majestic glaciers, iconic wildlife, and untouched wilderness earn Alaska its nickname of the Last Frontier—and this small-group Wildlife Tour brings it all to life. Travel deep into Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks, where grizzly bears, moose, and calving glaciers steal the show. Along the way, dive into Alaskan traditions like the legendary Iditarod, visit charming towns tucked into breathtaking backdrops, and experience the kind of natural beauty that feels otherworldly. Whether you're scanning the horizon for caribou or cruising past tidewater glaciers, every moment promises awe and adventure. (10 days – from $5,299 USD)*





Trace the spirit of Alaska across big landscapes and bigger adventures. Majestic glaciers, iconic wildlife, and untouched wilderness earn Alaska its nickname of the Last Frontier—and this small-group Wildlife Tour brings it all to life. Travel deep into Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks, where grizzly bears, moose, and calving glaciers steal the show. Along the way, dive into Alaskan traditions like the legendary Iditarod, visit charming towns tucked into breathtaking backdrops, and experience the kind of natural beauty that feels otherworldly. Whether you're scanning the horizon for caribou or cruising past tidewater glaciers, every moment promises awe and adventure. U.S. National Parks - The Grand Canyon to Yellowstone : Discover the untouched wilderness and enduring spirit of the American West on this National Parks Tour. This itinerary is proof that you don't have to go far to satisfy your wanderlust. Each day displays a new destination—and with it, new landscapes and adventures swathed in dusty oranges, sherbet pinks, and gemstone greens. You'll follow the footsteps of America's Indigenous peoples and learn about the explorers and settlers that followed them. Explore the ingeniously carved cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde in Colorado, gaze into the depths of the Grand Canyon in Arizona and stand in the shadow of the Grand Teton in Wyoming. And if frontier life beckons, consider extending your trip to Montana's gritty, glacial expanse. (12 days, 15 days with Missoula & Glacier National Park extension – from $4,639 USD)*





Discover the untouched wilderness and enduring spirit of the American West on this National Parks Tour. This itinerary is proof that you don't have to go far to satisfy your wanderlust. Each day displays a new destination—and with it, new landscapes and adventures swathed in dusty oranges, sherbet pinks, and gemstone greens. You'll follow the footsteps of America's Indigenous peoples and learn about the explorers and settlers that followed them. Explore the ingeniously carved cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde in Colorado, gaze into the depths of the Grand Canyon in Arizona and stand in the shadow of the Grand Teton in Wyoming. And if frontier life beckons, consider extending your trip to Montana's gritty, glacial expanse. Hawaii: Oahu, the Big Island & Maui : Find your travel ohana—and delight in the Eden that is the Aloha State. Postcard-perfect beaches. Acre upon acre of teeming rainforest. All framed by the blue backdrop of the sea? Hawaii merits a visit on natural beauty alone—and when you add the vibrance of its Polynesian legacy, it becomes an even more compelling destination. Roam across three of the archipelago's main islands, from coastal resorts and national parks to coffee shops, with a group of travelers. And with an optional extension to Kauai available, you can wind your trip down with a final taste of the tropics. (11 days, 14 days with Kauai extension – from $5,999 USD)*





Find your travel ohana—and delight in the Eden that is the Aloha State. Postcard-perfect beaches. Acre upon acre of teeming rainforest. All framed by the blue backdrop of the sea? Hawaii merits a visit on natural beauty alone—and when you add the vibrance of its Polynesian legacy, it becomes an even more compelling destination. Roam across three of the archipelago's main islands, from coastal resorts and national parks to coffee shops, with a group of travelers. And with an optional extension to Kauai available, you can wind your trip down with a final taste of the tropics. National Parks - Canadian Rockies, Glacier & Yellowstone : Take in the spectacular natural theater of North America's national parks in both Canada and United States. You don't have to cross an ocean to see a world of wonder—just join us on this tour through North America's most alluring national parks on this multi-country journey. Encounter roaming wildlife in its natural habitat and gaze at geological marvels (geysers, canyons, and hot springs galore!) as you make your way from Banff and the Canadian Rockies to Yellowstone. Scenic drives, jewel-colored lakes, geothermal eruptions, snowy summits—this tour's extraordinary landscapes and natural wonders are sure to leave you in awe. And don't miss this special extension that takes you to the Badlands and a special visit to Mount Rushmore! (11 days, 15 days with The Badlands & Mount Rushmore extension – from $4,779 USD)*





Take in the spectacular natural theater of North America's national parks in both Canada and United States. You don't have to cross an ocean to see a world of wonder—just join us on this tour through North America's most alluring national parks on this multi-country journey. Encounter roaming wildlife in its natural habitat and gaze at geological marvels (geysers, canyons, and hot springs galore!) as you make your way from Banff and the Canadian Rockies to Yellowstone. Scenic drives, jewel-colored lakes, geothermal eruptions, snowy summits—this tour's extraordinary landscapes and natural wonders are sure to leave you in awe. And don't miss this special extension that takes you to the Badlands and a special visit to Mount Rushmore! America's National Parks by Train – Rocky Mountains, Arches & Zion : Marvel at otherworldly landscapes and landmarks, all in your own backyard. Jagged peaks that rival the Alps. Martian plains with sandstone formations that wouldn't look out of place in Wadi Rum. As far as natural attractions go, the American West is a microcosm of our planet's varying elegance, and nowhere is it better seen than in the country's national parks. By deluxe bus and rail, your Tour Director will whisk you from the Rocky Mountains to Zion—and Yellowstone, if you add this trip's extension. (9 days, 11 days with Jackson Hole & Yellowstone National Park extension – from $4,959 USD)*





Marvel at otherworldly landscapes and landmarks, all in your own backyard. Jagged peaks that rival the Alps. Martian plains with sandstone formations that wouldn't look out of place in Wadi Rum. As far as natural attractions go, the American West is a microcosm of our planet's varying elegance, and nowhere is it better seen than in the country's national parks. By deluxe bus and rail, your Tour Director will whisk you from the Rocky Mountains to Zion—and Yellowstone, if you add this trip's extension. South Carolina & Georgia – Charleston to Savannah: Sample southern hospitality—and some of the finest sights and bites you'll find in the country. The rustle of palm trees swaying in an Atlantic breeze. The feel-at-home tones of a drawled-out "y'all." There's something musical about life in the American South, and this tour helps you tune right in. From Charleston's elegant downtown to Savannah's enduring Gullah culture, you'll see the diverse communities that make the region sing, while honoring the past by learning about the courage of enslaved people held at plantations like Middleton Place. (7 days – from $3,459 USD)*

The Europe Collection

Europe continues to dominate international travel. According to the EF Go Ahead Traveler Index, a survey conducted by Qualtrics Research in 2026, European destinations or regions represented 3 of the top 5 international travel destinations where Americans and Canadians intended to travel in the next 12-24 months. Top tour collection highlights include a headline tour in Austria from a special member of the von Trapp family:

A Week in Austria with Kristina von Trapp Frame: Vienna, Salzburg, and the Alps : This weeklong tour comes with a famous host and some set jetting appeal. Kristina von Trapp Frame – the granddaughter of Captain Georg and Maria von Trapp – will take travelers back to Austria to help tell the story of her family's escape from Nazi Germany as depicted in the motion picture, "The Sound of Music." From its storied coffeehouses to its fairytale towns, Austria delights at every turn. On this special edition of our weeklong tour, you'll drink in its silver-screen landscapes side-by-side with our special host. Begin in imperial Vienna, where Habsburg palaces still anchor the cityscape, before dipping into the Austrian Lake District for a taste of Alpine life in the village of St. Gilgen. Then, explore Mondsee and Salzburg, both central to the von Trapp family's story—and if you want to marvel at even more of the country's rugged scenery, join us on the extension to Innsbruck. (Special departure May 5–14, 2027. 9 days, 11 days with extension to Innsbruck – priced at $$4,099 USD)*





This weeklong tour comes with a famous host and some set jetting appeal. Kristina von Trapp Frame – the granddaughter of Captain Georg and Maria von Trapp – will take travelers back to Austria to help tell the story of her family's escape from Nazi Germany as depicted in the motion picture, "The Sound of Music." From its storied coffeehouses to its fairytale towns, Austria delights at every turn. On this special edition of our weeklong tour, you'll drink in its silver-screen landscapes side-by-side with our special host. Begin in imperial Vienna, where Habsburg palaces still anchor the cityscape, before dipping into the Austrian Lake District for a taste of Alpine life in the village of St. Gilgen. Then, explore Mondsee and Salzburg, both central to the von Trapp family's story—and if you want to marvel at even more of the country's rugged scenery, join us on the extension to Innsbruck. (Special departure Switzerland, Germany & Italy : Take the scenic route and weave your way across Europe's most legendary landscapes. Want to make the most of a European vacation? Whether it's your first or fifth time crossing the pond, this trip fits the bill. As you pass through the region, you'll marvel at storybook vistas, like the sky-scraping peaks of the Swiss Alps and Venice's serpentine network of gondola-laden canals. But don't let your jaw drop just yet: Fairytale German castles, residences fit for Liechtensteiner royalty, and one of the oldest wineries in the world dot your route, too. After a stop in Bavaria, cut through the Austrian Alps to the Italian Dolomites, making a stop to tour at Novacella Abbey, one of the oldest working monasteries in Europe. Get your fill of unforgettable moments and meals—and if you aren't quite ready to say goodbye (we wouldn't blame you), extend your trip to the scenic shores of the Italian Lakes. (10 days, 12 days with Italian Lakes extension – from $3,499 USD)*





Take the scenic route and weave your way across Europe's most legendary landscapes. Want to make the most of a European vacation? Whether it's your first or fifth time crossing the pond, this trip fits the bill. As you pass through the region, you'll marvel at storybook vistas, like the sky-scraping peaks of the Swiss Alps and Venice's serpentine network of gondola-laden canals. But don't let your jaw drop just yet: Fairytale German castles, residences fit for Liechtensteiner royalty, and one of the oldest wineries in the world dot your route, too. After a stop in Bavaria, cut through the Austrian Alps to the Italian Dolomites, making a stop to tour at Novacella Abbey, one of the oldest working monasteries in Europe. Get your fill of unforgettable moments and meals—and if you aren't quite ready to say goodbye (we wouldn't blame you), extend your trip to the scenic shores of the Italian Lakes. Ireland: Traditions of the Emerald Isle : Find yourself at the crossroads of Ireland's Celtic past and bright (green) future. Soaring Gothic cathedrals. Outsized stone fortresses. Dizzying cliffsides. Ireland isn't short on dramatic scenery to make you catch your breath. But you'll also have ample time to exhale in manicured gardens, gentle green hills, and carpets of delicate wildflowers. On this tour, you'll see how Ireland's traditions have endured, starting in Dublin and rolling through rugged County Cork, down the Ring of Kerry, and along the Cliffs of Moher. Cross into Northern Ireland on the Belfast extension and learn about the city's unique dual identity and place in shipbuilding history. Titanic buffs, this one's for you! (11 days, 13 days with Belfast extension – from $3,119 USD)*





Find yourself at the crossroads of Ireland's Celtic past and bright (green) future. Soaring Gothic cathedrals. Outsized stone fortresses. Dizzying cliffsides. Ireland isn't short on dramatic scenery to make you catch your breath. But you'll also have ample time to exhale in manicured gardens, gentle green hills, and carpets of delicate wildflowers. On this tour, you'll see how Ireland's traditions have endured, starting in Dublin and rolling through rugged County Cork, down the Ring of Kerry, and along the Cliffs of Moher. Cross into Northern Ireland on the Belfast extension and learn about the city's unique dual identity and place in shipbuilding history. Titanic buffs, this one's for you! A Week in France: The Riviera, Provence & Paris : Lovely beaches. Lavender fields. Lantern-lit lanes. Très magnifique. Splashes of color and the spray of the sea abound in southern France. The best way to pair them with the allure of Paris? This trip. In just a few days, you'll swing from the glitz of the Cote d'Azur to the pastoral elegance of Provence, finishing with a three-night stay in the cosmopolitan French capital. The storied shores of Normandy await on the extension, too—add it on to step back to the not-so-distant past. (9 days, 12 days with Normandy & Paris extension – from $3,229 USD)*





Lovely beaches. Lavender fields. Lantern-lit lanes. Très magnifique. Splashes of color and the spray of the sea abound in southern France. The best way to pair them with the allure of Paris? This trip. In just a few days, you'll swing from the glitz of the Cote d'Azur to the pastoral elegance of Provence, finishing with a three-night stay in the cosmopolitan French capital. The storied shores of Normandy await on the extension, too—add it on to step back to the not-so-distant past. Edinburgh & the Castles of Scotland : Get to know Scotland's legendary strongholds and Highland hideaways. Scotland's rugged landscapes and centuries-old fortresses tell the tale of a bold, brave people. On a tour that takes you from city lights to velvet green hillsides, you'll discover the storied pasts and architectural marvels of Glasgow and Edinburgh and spot timeworn castles against the purple-blue backdrop of the Scottish Highlands. Along the way, let the romance and intrigue swirling through the country's lochs and glens embrace you. Yes, you can stay a little longer in Edinburgh, just add the tour's extension – and more castles to your list! (10 days, 12 days with Edinburgh extension – from $3,179 USD)*





Get to know Scotland's legendary strongholds and Highland hideaways. Scotland's rugged landscapes and centuries-old fortresses tell the tale of a bold, brave people. On a tour that takes you from city lights to velvet green hillsides, you'll discover the storied pasts and architectural marvels of Glasgow and Edinburgh and spot timeworn castles against the purple-blue backdrop of the Scottish Highlands. Along the way, let the romance and intrigue swirling through the country's lochs and glens embrace you. Yes, you can stay a little longer in Edinburgh, just add the tour's extension – and more castles to your list! (10 days, 12 days with Edinburgh extension – from $3,179 USD)* Barcelona, Southern France & the Italian Riviera : With a start in Barcelona that includes tapas and a new found love for the architecture of Antoni Gaudí, chase the sun and catch up on history on this riviera-hopping tour of three Mediterranean destinations – from the French and Italian Riviera, Provence, and Tuscany! Discover the essence of the Mediterranean with a journey through the sun-kissed landscapes and distinctive cultures of Spain, France, and Italy—plus a glamorous surprise in the form of Monaco's iconic coastline. Begin in Barcelona, Gaudí's architectural playground, before meandering through medieval Avignon. Greet the Mediterranean, starting with Nice's azure waters, before winding through the cliffside tapestry of Cinque Terre and reveling in the Renaissance in Florence. Extend your trip to Rome and fill your heart with the Eternal City's living history. (13 days, 15 days with Rome extension – from $3,879 USD)*





With a start in Barcelona that includes tapas and a new found love for the architecture of Antoni Gaudí, chase the sun and catch up on history on this riviera-hopping tour of three Mediterranean destinations – from the French and Italian Riviera, Provence, and Tuscany! Discover the essence of the Mediterranean with a journey through the sun-kissed landscapes and distinctive cultures of Spain, France, and Italy—plus a glamorous surprise in the form of Monaco's iconic coastline. Begin in Barcelona, Gaudí's architectural playground, before meandering through medieval Avignon. Greet the Mediterranean, starting with Nice's azure waters, before winding through the cliffside tapestry of Cinque Terre and reveling in the Renaissance in Florence. Extend your trip to Rome and fill your heart with the Eternal City's living history. (13 days, 15 days with Rome extension – from $3,879 USD)* A Week in Greece: Athens, Mykonos & Santorini : Just in time for Greece's big motion picture moment with the summer blockbuster film, The Odyssey! Watch the setting sun from the hilltops of Greece's most famous islands. Cobblestone streets, arched whitewashed facades, cobalt-colored roofs, and rustic windmills are just a few of the picturesque Greek landscapes you can expect to find on this tour. Walk through ancient history and open-air museums in the capital, Athens. Then, revel in the serenity and diversity of the Greek Islands on the isles of Mykonos and Santorini—daydreams come to life in a hundred shades of blue. And be sure to add the extension to Nafplio and the Athens Coast. You'll build a more complete and vibrant picture of Greece—one tinged with cerulean and emerald to complement those white-washed walls. (9 days, 12 days with Nafplio & the Athens Coast extension – from $3,149 USD)*





Just in time for Greece's big motion picture moment with the summer blockbuster film, The Odyssey! Watch the setting sun from the hilltops of Greece's most famous islands. Cobblestone streets, arched whitewashed facades, cobalt-colored roofs, and rustic windmills are just a few of the picturesque Greek landscapes you can expect to find on this tour. Walk through ancient history and open-air museums in the capital, Athens. Then, revel in the serenity and diversity of the Greek Islands on the isles of Mykonos and Santorini—daydreams come to life in a hundred shades of blue. And be sure to add the extension to Nafplio and the Athens Coast. You'll build a more complete and vibrant picture of Greece—one tinged with cerulean and emerald to complement those white-washed walls. Croatia & Slovenia: The Old-World Adriatic: Step into a storybook world where the Adriatic sparkles, ancient walled cities reveal countless tales, and nature stuns at every turn. In this corner of Europe, the past lingers in the sea air. Sense it in the mighty stone walls of Dubrovnik, the winding passageways of Diocletian's Palace, and the crystalline world of Plitvice Lakes National Park. Then, cross into Slovenia, a country where alpine charm meets Mediterranean soul, to wander Ljubljana's leafy riverside promenades. From medieval port towns to lush green highlands, and open-air markets to UNESCO-recognized wonders, this journey offers an enchanting blend of natural grandeur and old-world romance—made to be savored slowly and remembered forever. Join us on the extension to see why Slovenia's Lake Bled is one of Europe's best-kept secrets. (12 days, 15 days with Ljubljana & Lake Bled extension – from $3,979 USD)*

*Prices are per traveler and are land only. EF Go Ahead Tours also offers travelers options on flights and airport transfers when booking direct.

An EPIC way to explore the world.

Go Ahead's tours are built for modern travelers balancing a global bucket list with busy schedules and a desire for meaningful exploration while truly immersing themselves in one of the more than two hundred guided trips across six continents we offer.

Each itinerary offers:

Dedicated tour director that handles travel logistics, on-tour community building and cultural engagement guaranteed to teach you something about the people, destinations and cultures you will experience

that handles travel logistics, on-tour community building and cultural engagement guaranteed to teach you something about the people, destinations and cultures you will experience Guided sightseeing with guaranteed entrance to iconic, hard-to-book sites and landmarks that are difficult to access independently

to iconic, hard-to-book sites and landmarks that are difficult to access independently A range of activity levels for exploration that fits your travel style

for exploration that fits your travel style Fun, interactive activities that bring destinations to life from culinary and wine tastings to giving it your all as an Irish step dancer or satisfying the American history nerd in all of us

that bring destinations to life from culinary and wine tastings to giving it your all as an Irish step dancer or satisfying the American history nerd in all of us 24/7 traveler care focused on traveler support, travel safety, and on-tour operational support

focused on traveler support, travel safety, and on-tour operational support Interest free monthly payment plans and low down payments making travel in the Americas or overseas possible for all.

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Have the confidence that the price of your tour is the best price. EF Go Ahead's Best Price Guarantee is valid at the time of booking for new reservations and applies to the price of the tour including airfare and after the value of any promotional offer or discount is applied. Click here to read more about this guarantee: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/terms

Benefit from our New Referral Program!

The new referral program offers travelers an easy way to connect and invite friends, family members, and fellow adventurers to experience a guided group tour for themselves.

How it works: Give $100. Get $100.

Refer a friend: Any traveler who has taken a trip with or is currently booked on tour with EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, or EF Adventures can now share a personal referral link via email, text, social media, or their respective EF World Journeys mobile app. Friends must be new to EF World Journeys, 18 or older, and have a valid email address to qualify.

Both travelers earn $100: When the referred traveler books, both receive $100 in travel credit. Rewards are issued 60 days after booking confirmation, and referrals must book within six months.

Earn $500 on every fifth referral: Referring travelers receive $500 for every fifth successful referral. There is no limit to how many referrals can be made, and rewards NEVER expire.

Visit to learn more: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/referrals

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours has been a leader in guided group travel for more than 30 years, offering expertly crafted itineraries across the globe. With a focus on immersive experiences, cultural connections, and seamless travel, Go Ahead helps travelers explore the world with confidence and curiosity.

Go Ahead offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

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