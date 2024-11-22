Set the Scene for the Season with Airblown® Inflatables

Transform Your Yard with Large Holiday Inflatable Scenes

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the season in style with a delightful array of Airblown® Inflatable scenes available at Walmart. From timeless elegance to whimsical fun and animated charm, there's something for everyone in this festive collection!

Timeless Airblown® Scenes

Classic designs combine tradition and joyful holiday spirit:

Santa's Sleigh : Santa waves from his gold and green-accented red sleigh, holding the reins of three reindeer that stand on a snowy base. (11.5-ft)

Santa waves from his gold and green-accented red sleigh, holding the reins of three reindeer that stand on a snowy base. (11.5-ft) Merry Christmas Sign : Make a statement with this colorful display. "Merry Christmas" is spelled out in vibrant letters, with Santa on one side and a snowflake ornament on the other. (10-ft)

Make a statement with this colorful display. "Merry Christmas" is spelled out in vibrant letters, with Santa on one side and a snowflake ornament on the other. (10-ft) Nativity: The Holy Family stands in front of a stunning blue stained glass-inspired backdrop, complete with a Christmas star and rustic framing. (6-ft)

Whimsy Airblown® Scenes

Playful inflatables bring a unique twist to décor:

Delivery Truck : Santa takes a modern approach in this red "North Pole Overnight Delivery" truck with a squirrel on the hood, a wreath on the side, and a green gift sack in the back. (7.5-ft)

Santa takes a modern approach in this red "North Pole Overnight Delivery" truck with a squirrel on the hood, a wreath on the side, and a green gift sack in the back. (7.5-ft) Gingerbread House : This detailed gingerbread house is decorated in pink, red, and white icing, with a smiling gingerbread man standing on the side. (8.5-ft)

This detailed gingerbread house is decorated in pink, red, and white icing, with a smiling gingerbread man standing on the side. (8.5-ft) Margarita Glass : Have a cup of cheer! Dressed in holiday attire, a snowman and penguin sit inside a margarita glass made with elegant, iridescent fabrics. A lime and beautifully wrapped gifts add the perfect finishing touch. (7-ft)

Have a cup of cheer! Dressed in holiday attire, a snowman and penguin sit inside a margarita glass made with elegant, iridescent fabrics. A lime and beautifully wrapped gifts add the perfect finishing touch. (7-ft) Mushroom House: Two gnomes peek from the doorway of a mushroom, decorated with peppermint ornaments and a star, while a third gnome waves from the roof! (8-ft)

Animated Airblown® Scenes

Add movement and fun to your setup with these dynamic inflatables:

Countdown Clock : Santa gestures to a green, gold, and red clock that says, "Days 'Til Christmas," complete with spinning hands and a merry "HoHoHo" base. (7-ft)

Santa gestures to a green, gold, and red clock that says, "Days 'Til Christmas," complete with spinning hands and a merry "HoHoHo" base. (7-ft) Slide: This playful inflatable features Santa, a snowman, and a spinning penguin enjoying a festive slide with presents sitting nearby. (7.5-ft)

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries