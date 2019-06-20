Set Your Alarms! Taco Bell® Announces "The Bell" Hotel Reservations To Go Live June 27

Situated at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, California, The Bell transforms an existing hotel into its taco-inspired destination offering over 70 rooms. For those lucky enough to score a reservation, there are four room types for guests to choose from: one king bed (standard view), one king bed (pool view), two queen beds (standard view), and two queen beds (pool view). Pricing starts at $169 per night. Space is limited and rooms will be available to Taco Bell super-fans on a first come, first serve basis. This experience is meant for our 18 and over fans, so please plan accordingly.

Positioned against a stunning desert backdrop, this location offers a modern and spacious design that is the perfect canvas for Taco Bell to infuse a whole new persona to a hotel environment. Every element of the property will bring to life the Taco Bell brand and lifestyle -- from guest rooms, the pool and outdoor bar, to a twist on the standard hotel amenities (Taco Bell breakfast in bed anyone?)

"The hotel draws on Taco Bell's vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before," says Taco Bell's Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, Jennifer Arnoldt, "We're excited to give a peek into Taco Bell's first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond."

The Bell will serve up an array of food, entertainment, activities and much more, making this the can't-miss summer destination of 2019. No two days will be the same, featuring performances by Feed the Beat® artists, dive-in movies or our first-ever "Freeze Lounge," inspired by Mountain Dew® Baja Blast™, which will offer frosty beverages and a chill lounge.

Guests will be served up Taco Bell's version of a poolside resort menu in addition to exclusive Taco Bell menu items that will make their debut at The Bell. More details on food will be announced in July, and fans who make the tacoasis journey might just have a voice in what may come to life in the future.

Room reservations will go quickly, so those eager to book should head to the hotel's informational website HERE in advance of reservations going live, as well to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings at The Bell.

Keep up with all things Taco Bell by following @TacoBell on Instagram and Twitter.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell and @TacoBellNews (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

Gideon Anstey

Gideon.Anstey@edelman.com

(323) 202-1892

Matt Prince

Matt.Prince@yum.com

(949) 863-4367

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

Related Links

http://ta.co

