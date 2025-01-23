Setting a Global Benchmark: Ordos-Envision Net-Zero Industrial Park Featured by WEF for Three Consecutive Years

GENEVA, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) released its white paper "Unleashing the Full Potential of Industrial Clusters: Infrastructure Solutions for Clean Energies" at Davos 2025, highlighting how stakeholders have successfully leveraged industrial clusters to address the infrastructure challenge and to achieve outcomes that would be unattainable in isolation. Among them, the Ordos-Envision Net-Zero Industrial Park, was recognized for the third consecutive year. As the world's first net-zero industrial park, it stands a symbol of Envision Energy's leadership in unlocking the potential of industrial clusters globally, setting a new benchmark for the innovative innovative net-zero industrial park model.

The white paper, developed by WEF's Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative in collaboration with Accenture and EPRI, examines the state of clean energy infrastructure and identifies solutions to accelerate its deployment. It highlights the need for collaboration, both within and across clusters to drive progress. The paper explores 18 leading examples from 8 countries, showcasing innovative technological and cooperative approaches that break through infrastructure bottlenecks in clean energy transition through the industrial cluster model.

The report recognizes Envision Energy for its role in driving the new industrial revolution by connecting renewable energy solutions with emerging industries, and building the infrastructure for a sustainable future. The industrial park features a comprehensive clean energy solution, powered by the latest wind, solar and hydrogen power technologies. Powered by IoT, its independent renewable energy system dynamically manages power demand, offering industrial-scale off-grid solutions and unlocking the full potential of renewable energy without the constraints of grid connectivity.

This pioneering initiative has solidified Envision Energy's position as a leader in global net-zero transition. The company is expanding this model to regions including Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Through its innovative net-zero industrial park model, Envision has developed the world's first and largest commercial-scale green hydrogen and ammonia project, with a total capacity of 1.5 million tons, marking a significant step toward the global industrialization of green hydrogen as the "new oil." Additionally, Envision Energy is partnering with the Spanish government to establish Europe's first integrated green hydrogen net-zero industrial park, supporting Spain and Europe's development of a green industrial ecosystem to drive the transition to clean energy.

"Climate transition is redefining global trades and supply chains, paving the way for a new prosperity. " said Lei Zhang, Founder and Chairman of Envision, at the "Squaring the Climate Trade" panel at Davos 2025, "What's behind is the new industrial ecosystem. The net-zero industrial park model enables more developing countries leverage their abundant renewable energy resources to establish industrial clusters, build industrial ecosystems, and achieve industrial upgrades and green development. As a driving force in the green industrial revolution, we are committed to helping these countries create this industrial ecosystem through net-zero industrial parks. "

Envision Energy's groundbreaking work in the innovative net-zero industrial park model has garnered global acclaim for its transformative potential in reshaping the planet. In 2024, Envision was celebrated for its significant contributions to the Ordos-Envison Net-Zero Industrial Park and the Chifeng Project, earning spots on TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list as a "Green Giant" and Fortune's Change the World list as an "Energy Innovator".

