Settlement Administrator Angeion Group announces that December 27, 2024, is the Deadline in the $27.5 Million Class Action Settlement With Thomson Reuters

Deadline for Filing a Claim is December 27, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Californians eligible to file a claim in the $27.5 million class action settlement with Thomson Reuters are running out of time to act. Claimants will receive payments estimated to fall between $20 and $50, depending on the number of claims submitted. The deadline to file a claim is December 27, 2024, leaving only weeks to participate.

The settlement resolves allegations that Thomson Reuters improperly collected and sold Californians' personal information without their consent. Those eligible include Californians whose data was sold through the company's product, CLEAR between December 3, 2016, and October 31, 2024.

Who is included in the Settlement? You are included if you resided in California for any period of time between December 3, 2016, and October 31, 2024, and were 18 years old (or older) during that time.

You do not need to have a CLEAR account or have used CLEAR to qualify.

Submitting a claim is simple and can be done online or via mail.

To submit your claim, go to: www.clearprivacysettlement.com/submit-claim

The deadline to file a valid Claim is December 27, 2024.

"This settlement represents an important step toward protecting consumer privacy," said the legal team from Gibbs Law Group and Cohen Milstein. "We encourage all eligible Californians to file their claims before it's too late."

How Do I Get More Information? This Notice is only a summary. For more information, including the full notice, claim form and Settlement Agreement visit www.clearprivacysettlement.com or call 1-855-969-4049.

Don't miss your chance to receive compensation. Act today!

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Shiri Lasman

(215) 563-4116

SOURCE Angeion Group