Seungtaek Lee to Lead ConcertAI's AI RWE Center of Excellence as Customers Rapidly Adopt Advanced RWD, AI, and RWE Solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader for integrated real-world evidence (RWE) and AI solutions for life sciences and healthcare industries, has named Seungtaek Lee as vice president of strategic partnerships and head of its new AI RWE Center of Excellence (CoE). Seungtaek has over 20 years of experience bringing innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies to the world's major life sciences companies, academic research institutes, and healthcare providers across translational sciences, clinical development, and patient outcomes.

With a fast-growing customer base and growing range of healthcare provider partners, ConcertAI's new CoE will be a collaboration between data science teams to implement ConcertAI's industry-leading RWD, AI and RWE solutions for maximum benefit to life sciences customers seeking to accelerate their clinical development pipelines.

ConcertAI's unique eurekaHealth family of AI-enabled applications is the industry's first for integrated Real-world Evidence generation and clinically validated AI technologies. eurekaHealth powers scientific insights, clinical decisions, and AI-enabled optimizations across enterprise workflows, and works with ConcertAI's own real-world data and genomic solutions in addition to customers' own first and other third-party data.

"The AI-RWE Center of Excellence is a joint effort between ConcertAI and its customers' data science teams to accelerate AI in the healthcare and life sciences enterprise. The initiative will provide a foundation and validation for broader use of AI in support of specific use-cases. The need to advance insights and capabilities that accelerate new medicines during COVID-19 have made making progress all the more critical," said Jeff Elton, PhD and CEO of ConcertAI. "This cross-company and institutional initiative will both be pre-competitive and lead to a range of publications and presentations in public forums."

Most recently, Seungtaek led AI and ML solutions for real-world data at IQVIA. Prior to that he was an enterprise informatics product leader at Accenture and Perkin Elmer. At both organizations, Seungtaek's work focused on a wide variety of research programs, from early discovery to commercial to patient insights, forging new paths for advanced analytics, machine vision, and other cutting-edge technologies and applications for research and real-world data. Seungtaek holds a BA in bioengineering and an MS in biotechnology from the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds an MBA from The Wharton School of Business.

"I am thrilled to be joining a company at the leading nexus of AI/ML, life sciences research, and real-world data," said Seungtaek. "I look forward to bringing my expertise in technology and my passion for innovation and partnership to accelerate this exciting field of AI in healthcare and help patients benefit from faster, better treatments."

