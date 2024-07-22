Seven DeWitt Attorneys Selected for Inclusion on the 2024 Minnesota Super Lawyers and Minnesota Rising Stars Lists

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced Minnesota Super Lawyers® selected seven of its attorneys for inclusion on the 2024 Super Lawyers and Minnesota Rising Stars lists. Minnesota Super Lawyers® named four attorneys as top attorneys in Minneapolis for 2024 and three attorneys were included on the 2024 Minnesota Rising Stars list.

The attorneys selected for inclusion as 2024 Minnesota Super Lawyers are attorneys Robert Due, R. Leigh Frost, Julie Nagorski and Kathleen Newman. Attorneys Zachary Armstrong, Mitchell Sullivan and James Todd are included on the 2024 Minnesota Rising Stars list.

2024 Minnesota Super Lawyers

About Robert Due

A partner at DeWitt, Due has considerable experience in high-net-worth cases with complex assets that are challenging to value, such as commercial real estate, intellectual property, and closely held business entities. He is adept in both alternative dispute resolution and litigation and has been extremely successful in trying cases through conclusion and mediating settlements. Due has deep appellate court experience before the Minnesota Supreme Court as well as the Minnesota Court of Appeals. He is also listed on the Minnesota Supreme Court Roster of Qualified Neutrals. He holds a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Carleton College.

About R. Leigh Frost

Frost is a partner at DeWitt, amassing over 20 years' experience managing a broad range of family law matters. She guides and advises clients across the Twin Cities and nearby areas on a variety of issues including divorce, child support, custody and visitation, and spousal maintenance. She holds a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Minnesota.

About Julie Nagorski

A partner at DeWitt LLP, Nagorski has vast experience litigating disputes in many areas of the law, with a concentration in construction and real property. Along with her significant litigation experience, she has taken numerous cases through jury and bench trials and arbitrations and has argued multiple cases before the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Nagorski holds a J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School and a B.A., with highest honors, from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

About Kathleen Newman

Newman is a partner at DeWitt who is well-versed in every aspect of marital dissolutions, including high-net-worth cases, as well as those with closely owned businesses, professional practices, and complex custody matters. She also has considerable experience in mediation and alternative dispute resolution. Newman is Board-Certified as a Family Law Trial Attorney by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. A skilled mediator, she is approved for inclusion in the Minnesota ADR Statewide Neutrals Roster in every category of Family Neutrals and is on the Minnesota Supreme Courts list of Appellate mediators. Newman holds a J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and a B.A. from Hamline University.

2023 Minnesota Rising Stars

About Zachary Armstrong

Armstrong is an associate attorney in DeWitt's Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, and Transportation & Logistics practice groups. His practice primarily deals with general civil litigation, and he has experience in trade secret litigation, patent litigation, commercial litigation, false advertising, transportation & logistics litigation, real estate litigation, and personal injury matters. He holds a J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of St. Thomas School of Law and a B.A. from Carleton College.

About Mitchell Sullivan

Sullivan is an associate at DeWitt who supports the Real Estate and Business practice groups. He represents clients in matters dealing with real estate, mergers & acquisitions, corporate law, and general commercial issues. In the area of real estate specifically, he has represented investors, developers, brokers, lenders, landlords, contractors, property managers, common interest communities, manufacturers, as well as his general business clients. He holds a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and a B.A. from Concordia College.

About James Todd

A partner at DeWitt, Todd specializes in family law. He has experience with many types of family law cases, including the dissolution of complex marital estates, spousal maintenance litigation, jurisdictional issues, closely held business valuation disputes, contested custody disputes, and domestic abuse cases. He has been successful trying and arguing cases in Minnesota's district and appellate courts and is adept in litigation and alternative dispute resolution with a high degree of success in both. He holds a J.D. and M.B.A, cum laude, from the University of St. Thomas and a B.A. from William & Mary University.

About Super Lawyers

The selections for Minnesota Super Lawyers are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, which is a service of the Thomson Reuters legal division based in Eagan, Minnesota. Each year the team conducts a thorough selection process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area and a good-standing and disciplinary check.

The final list of Minnesota Super Lawyers features the top five percent of attorneys in more than 60 practice areas. Lawyers featured on the Rising Stars list are selected based upon similar criteria as Super Lawyers; however, a candidate must either be under 40 years of age or in practice for 10 years or less, and a peer evaluation is not conducted.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com .

