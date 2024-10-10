Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering Secures Seat on $730 Million USACE MFSS IIIa CONUS Contract

Tribally Owned Company Continues Long-Standing Support for USACE and DHA Medical Facilities Across the U.S.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering (7GAE), a Bodwé Professional Services company, announced today that it has been awarded a seat on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Medical Facilities Support Services IIIa (MFSS IIIa) Continental United States (CONUS) contract. Valued at $730 million, this significant contract aligns with the Bodwé Group's extensive history of supporting the USACE and the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and encompasses a wide range of medical facility-related project and program support services within the United States, including Alaska, Hawaii, and other U.S. territories.

"We are honored to continue expanding our partnership with the USACE and DHA," said Jeremy Berg, president and chief operating officer, Bodwé Professional Services. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and our commitment to enhancing the operational readiness of Department of Defense medical facilities nationwide."

7GAE's selection for this contract underscores the comprehensive capability of the Bodwé firms to deliver solutions that meet the complex needs of modern medical facilities. The team's expertise will contribute significantly to the efficiency, safety and effectiveness of Department of Defense (DoD) medical operations.

The 7GAE team will provide expertise in:

General Project Support Services : Facilities management, project management support, technical coordination, and scheduling.

: Facilities management, project management support, technical coordination, and scheduling. Facility Operations & Maintenance Support : Real Property Installed Equipment inventories, MEP system inspections, and operational systems evaluations.

: Real Property Installed Equipment inventories, MEP system inspections, and operational systems evaluations. Facility Support Services : Facilities coordination, property management, quality control software support, and computer/facilities management systems support.

: Facilities coordination, property management, quality control software support, and computer/facilities management systems support. Project Development Services : Assistance in project documentation, scheduling, and Joint Commission Statement of Condition Plan for Improvement development.

: Assistance in project documentation, scheduling, and Joint Commission Statement of Condition Plan for Improvement development. Commissioning Services : Initial and continuous commissioning to ensure systems operate efficiently and meet functional requirements.

: Initial and continuous commissioning to ensure systems operate efficiently and meet functional requirements. Occupancy Support Services : Coordination for occupancy transitions, maintenance programming, start-up assistance, and post-occupancy evaluations.

: Coordination for occupancy transitions, maintenance programming, start-up assistance, and post-occupancy evaluations. Facilities System Support: Support for systems such as the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support and the General Fund Enterprise Business System.

"Our focus is on providing sustainable, innovative solutions that support the mission-critical needs of our clients," said Brett Hysinger, president, Bodwé Federal Support Services Branch. "Our expertise and experience across the Bodwé Group, along with our unique tribal advantages, makes us an excellent partner for the USACE and DHA. We are honored to have the opportunity to impact healthcare facilities that serve our nation's military personnel."

ABOUT SEVEN GENERATIONS ARCHITECTURE + ENGINEERING

Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering (7GAE) has established a tradition of sustainable solutions inspired by our Indigenous lineage and the understanding that today's generation is responsible for the prosperity of generations to come. The firm's collaborative, inter-disciplinary skill sets include research, planning, architecture, engineering, and interior design with a human-centered approach to creative solutions for built environments. 7GAE is located in Kalamazoo, MI, and partners with purpose and intention alongside our clients on Tribal, federal, and community projects. To learn more, visit www.7GenAE.com.

ABOUT BODWÉ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GROUP

Bodwé is the Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Bodwé Group is comprised of Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering, WBK Engineering, The Steelhead Engineering Company, Blue Star Integrative Studio, Bodwé Federal Services, Bodwé Technology Solutions and Bodwé Infrastructure Services. Bodwé teams provide architecture, interior design, master planning, environmental consulting, structural, civil, and MEP engineering design, as well as federal consulting services for global logistics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and professional support services. We partner with Indigenous, healthcare, federal and municipal government, community and private clients across the country. Learn more at: www.bodwegroup.com

