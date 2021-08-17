Seven Innovative Eateries Team Up With Tractor To Offer Better-For-You Beverages

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , one of North America's fastest growing beverage brands, is expanding its national footprint by joining forces with seven new "pouring partners" who will serve Tractor's Certified Organic, Non-GMO drinks. True Food Kitchen, Corelife Eatery, Bolay, Protein Bar & Kitchen, Rōti, Stand Up Burgers, and Veggie Grill will offer consumers nationwide a better-for-you alternative to traditional sodas.

Tractor beverages are available nationwide exclusively at premier restaurants and other selective foodservice establishments, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Umami Burger, Pokeworks, and many more. By becoming a pouring partner with Tractor, eateries can customize flavor profiles based on customer needs and tastes, offering organic, great-tasting beverage options.

"In 2021, people of all ages are looking for new ways to improve in their daily routines," says Tractor's Chief Growth Officer Luke Emery. "Together with our new pouring partners, Tractor is helping to fill that need with clean beverages. This isn't just a trend — it's the future."

Tractor's Lemonade and Limeade are now available in all 36 True Food Kitchen locations nationally. "We are absolutely thrilled to partner with a company like Tractor, who not only makes amazing flavors but has such a great dedication to taking care of the earth," says Jon Augustin, True Food Kitchen's Beverage Director.

Sixty-one Corelife Eatery locations have begun pouring Tractor beverages, with some locations now testing the brand's bottle program. "When I experienced the Tractor presentation at the National Restaurant Association show, I was blown away," reports Corelife Eatery President Scott Davis. "I had been looking to simplify the production of our extensive beverage program. At the time we were scratch making our beverages and struggling with consistency and getting the flavors correct day to day. Tractor beverages are a perfect fit for us: organic ingredients we believe in and ease of use for our operations teams."

All 19 Bolay locations currently pour Tractor beverages, offering Lemonade, Berry Patch, Mandarin Cardamom, or Green Tea to complement the brand's unique build-your-own "bol" approach. Meanwhile, 19 Protein Bar & Kitchen locations implemented new Tractor flavors in 2021, and 22 Rōti locations began using Tractor's Bubbler program recently.

"Tractor beverages are the perfect pairing for our new menu items," said Rōti Culinary Director Venecia Willis "We have worked diligently to create delicious food that is also good for you, and Tractor's organic, refreshing teas are a natural complement to the unique flavors of Rōti."

The Bubbler Program is also being used at three Stand-Up Burgers locations, a new plant-based burger concept from the team at Veggie Grill. Veggie Grill itself will begin serving Tractor at each of its 30 locations in September 2021.

"We're excited to partner with these innovative eateries," Emery says. "Tractor looks forward to bringing a better-for-you solution to consumers nationwide who are on the hunt for delicious drinks as the world deserves better beverages."

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Tractor Beverage Company was founded on the simple premise that great food deserves great drinks. Tractor believes that drinks can be sourced, prepared and poured with all the love, attention and intention as the food we eat. As the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution available for food service, Tractor's drinks are exclusively connected to the dining experience. Tractor's beverages are Certified Organic, Non-GMO and All-Natural, containing no artificial flavoring or preservatives. Its wide portfolio of non-carbonated and fountain drinks contain over 15 unique flavors such as Stone Fruit, Strawberry Rhubarb, Cherry Cream and Lemongrass. Tractor beverages are poured in eateries nationwide including Chipotle, B.Good, Curry Up Now, Umami Burger, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Pokeworks. The brand will also soon be launching a charitable initiative, The Tractor Collective, which will aim to transform the standards within the industry along the entire food supply chain to lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com .

