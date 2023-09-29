Tractor Beverage Company Announces Presenting Partnership for World Surf League's Prestigious "Malibu Longboard World Championships"

Championships to be held between October 3 - 13 dependent on wave conditions

HAYDEN, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company, one of North America's fastest-growing beverage brands and the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage company dedicated to food service, is excited to announce its presenting partnership of the prestigious World Surf League (WSL) Longboard World Championships to be held in Malibu, CA, between Oct. 3-13.

Tractor chose to partner with the WSL and the Longboard Championships because of the connection between surf culture and Tractor's commitment to the planet.

"Tractor was built on an unwavering commitment to protect the natural world," said Justin Herber, Chief Brand Officer, Tractor Beverage Company. "The surf community understands the importance of protecting our environment and Tractor's partnership with WSL helps cement our shared reverence for the planet and vision for the future."

Tractor will put on activations that represent the synergy between the craft and soul of surfing and the spirit and societal impact of Tractor. Tractor has also commissioned two hand-crafted surfboards that will be presented to the male and female Longboard Champions upon the conclusion of the event.

"We are excited to partner with Tractor Beverage Company as the Presenting Partner of this year's Malibu Longboard World Championships," said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. "We know that our athletes and fans will enjoy Tractor's delicious organic beverages as much as they will appreciate their commitment to sustainability and the preservation of our earth."

Tractor Beverage has partnered for the event with r.World , a sustainable platform that provides reusable cups in an effort to replace single-use plastics. Longboard Championship attendees and athletes will have the opportunity to sustainably savor Tractor's premium craft sodas and refreshers throughout the event.

The event will be held at First Point in Malibu, which is rich in surf culture and heritage and long regarded as one of the best point breaks in California. The top eight men and top eight women on the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour rankings have earned places in this one-day, winner-take-all event, which will determine the 2023 Longboard World Champions.

The WSL will host the one-day Original Sprout Malibu Longboard Championships presented by Tractor Beverage Company from October 3 through 13. The exact day is dependent on the waves: when the conditions are right, the one-day competition will begin.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 6,000 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 25 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, and premium craft sodas as well as organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies, and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram: @drinktractor

