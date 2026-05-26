Seven Million Minutes of Learning Shows Caregivers Filling Critical Gaps as Burnout Rises and Rural Health Access Declines

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As caregiver burnout rises, rural hospitals close, and one in four Americans juggles full‑time work with caring for a loved one, new data shows family caregivers are stepping in to fill widening gaps in the healthcare system. In 2025, caregivers spent 7 million minutes on Trualta learning how to prevent emergencies, manage complex conditions, and feel less alone — a surge that underscores how critical, and how strained, America's informal care workforce has become.

Trualta's latest Moments That Multiply report shows that when caregivers receive training and support, they are more confident, more stable, and better able to sustain care without sacrificing their own well‑being or work obligations.

"Caregiver enablement is no longer a 'nice to have' benefit," said Jonathan Davis, Founder of Trualta. "It is a strategy aligned with CMS innovation models, Medicaid HCBS program goals, Rural Health Transformation initiatives, and employer retention targets. The healthcare system has invested billions in digital health and analytics, but the highest‑leverage intervention may be equipping the person already providing the majority of daily care."

The report also highlights widening access challenges. Rural caregivers completed 40% more learning activities than their urban peers, with digital education increasingly functioning as distributed care infrastructure in communities where hospitals and clinics continue to close. Engagement grew across every major sector in 2025 — 2.5x among state programs, 111% among Area Agencies on Aging, and 161% among health plans — reflecting rising demand amid workforce shortages.

The human impact is equally clear: Among caregivers who participated in Trualta's peer‑support events, 93% reported feeling less alone, a shift strongly associated with better engagement and more consistent care at home. Caregivers who build community stay active longer, complete more learning, and deliver more stable support — often preventing crises before they escalate. In one example highlighted in the report, because of participation in a Trualta support group, a caregiver recognized early signs of a urinary tract infection in their elderly parent and avoided an emergency room visit entirely.

Skill‑building continues to deliver real impact. Trualta's most‑used toolkits, dementia safety, fall prevention, behavior changes, and caregiver wellness, target the issues most likely to lead to avoidable ER visits. Studies consistently show that engaged caregivers experience fewer emergencies and better health outcomes at home.

Nearly 60% of caregivers arrive on the platform already overwhelmed, and those who reach crisis before getting support are far less likely to stay engaged. In 2025, however, 28% became "Power Users," completing 15 or more learning activities and engaging at nearly 19 times the rate of other users.

This sustained engagement is translating into measurable system‑level value. In February 2026, Trualta surpassed $100 million in Quantified Health Outcomes (QHO) savings across partner programs.

"Caregivers give so much of themselves to support loved ones," Davis added. "They deserve training, community, and recognition. When their moments of learning and connection multiply, the entire system becomes more predictable, more resilient, and more sustainable."

Trualta's findings point to rising pressure on America's informal care workforce — and the training that helps sustain it. To get a full report download, visit: https://activate.trualta.com/2026-moments-that-multiply-report-download

About Trualta

Trualta is the leading caregiver education and support platform, helping caregivers in 33 states build skills, improve confidence, and feel less isolated. With over 7 million minutes of engagement on its platform, Trualta offers articles, videos, and peer support to improve care at home, and also certifies professional caregivers. Trualta partners with healthcare payers and providers, employers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families and professionals. Peer-reviewed research has shown that educated caregivers improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

SOURCE Trualta