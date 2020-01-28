Seven Pet Supplies Plus Stores to Debut in Western New York as Local Entrepreneur Converts PetSaver Healthy Pet Superstores to Largest Independent Pet Retailer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, known as America's favorite neighborhood pet store, will open seven new locations throughout the Rochester and Buffalo New York area by May 2020. Local Rochester entrepreneur Russell Herman, who has operated PetSaver Healthy Pet Superstores in the area for the past 26 years, is converting six of his stores to Pet Supplies Plus and will build one new store in Webster. Herman made his decision to re-brand as Pet Supplies Plus to provide pet parents with competitive pricing, more selection and unmatched customer service training for his team.

Pet Supplies Plus offers a hassle-free way to find better products for pets, while saving pet parents money and celebrating the fun of pet ownership. The new stores will now offer amenities such as full-service grooming services, self-pet wash stations, knowledgeable pet care team members and carry-out service in which team members carry heavy items to neighbors' cars. The new Pet Supplies Plus stores opening in the area include:

Webster, NY – 980 Ridge Rd., Webster, NY , opened in January

– 980 Ridge Rd., , opened in January Brighton, NY – 2947 Monroe Ave., Brighton, NY, opening in February

– 2947 Monroe Ave., Brighton, NY, opening in February Baytowne, NY – 1900 Empire Blvd., Ste. 140, Webster, NY , opening in February

– 1900 Empire Blvd., Ste. 140, , opening in February Victor, NY – 48 Square Dr., Victor, NY , opening in March

– 48 Square Dr., , opening in March Williamsville, NY – 5397 Sheridan Dr., Williamsville, NY , opening in April

– 5397 Sheridan Dr., , opening in April Orchard Park, NY – 3213 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY , opening in May

– 3213 Southwestern Blvd., , opening in May Greece, NY – 1596 Ridge Rd. W., Greece, NY , opening in May

"Making the conversion to Pet Supplies Plus will allow me to help more needs of every neighbor and I'll be able to provide more products at a better price," said Herman. "Pet Supplies Plus provides a strong operational foundation and I'm confident the community will love the new stores and all the amenities we will offer throughout western New York, while still delivering the great services the community expects from my team members."

Pet Supplies Plus will give pet parents a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and pet services at low prices and focus on a unique, rich in-store experience for "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customers). The stores will also feature grooming and vet services, and knowledgeable and friendly staff. Pet parents are always welcome to shop with their dogs at the store, where knowledgeable team members are on-site to answer questions, offer tips or just get on their hands and knees to play with pets who enter the stores.

Neighbors have access to an experienced and knowledgeable team help them find everything they need. Each team member is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and are able to answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish. Shoppers can also take advantage of the free Preferred Pet Club, which offers members regular coupons for products they purchase frequently and monthly specials, resulting in big savings.

Each Pet Supplies Plus store will be hosting a grand opening to celebrate the conversions and opening. Details can be found online at www.petsuppliesplus.com or by following each store's Facebook page.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With over 460 locations in 33 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural foods, hard goods and pet services. Headquartered in Livonia, MI., Pet Supplies Plus is ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength, growth rate and system size. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, or mdurbin@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus

Related Links

http://www.petsuppliesplus.com

