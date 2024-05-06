Seven Reasons to Buy your Epic Pass before Prices Increase Memorial Day, May 27

Last chance to get the lowest price on your 2024/25 Epic Pass at $982 , including $49 down payment option

Unlock access to exclusive summer discounts and benefits at world-class resorts like Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb and Park City Mountain

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiers and riders will want to be sure to lock in their 2024/25 Epic Pass at the lowest price before Memorial Day on May 27. Currently priced at $982, Epic Pass continues to offer the best deal in skiing and riding. Unlock unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 iconic mountain resorts including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain and Breckenridge in North America, plus Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland. With access to more than 40 additional partner resorts around the world, plus unmatched benefits for Pass Holders, now is the time to lock in the best season Pass for next winter.

Vail Mountain

Here are seven reasons to buy your Epic Pass before Memorial Day.

1. Buy your Epic Pass at the lowest price of the year. Prices go up after May 27: If you are looking for the best Epic Pass deal for the 2024/25 season, now is the best time to lock it in at the lowest price of the year. Skiers and riders have until May 27 to buy an Epic Pass for the 2024/25 season before prices increase. Epic Pass is currently priced at $982; Epic Local Pass at $731; Northeast Value Pass at $600; Tahoe Value Pass at $529; Epic Military Pass at $172 for active and retired military, and $561 for veterans. Or, if you plan to hit the slopes 1-7 days next season, build your own Pass with an Epic Day Pass, starting at just $44 per day. All winter long, Epic Pass Holders will receive exclusive access to Epic Mountain Rewards for savings on the rest of their on-mountain trip including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more.

2. May 27 is the last chance to lock in your Epic Pass for a down payment of only $49, with the remaining Pass balance processed mid-September. Alternatively, eligible Pass Holders have access to apply for easy monthly installments with Epic FlexPay , powered by Uplift. Epic FlexPay includes zero down payment, zero interest, and if purchased by May 27, zero payments until September [1].

3. Enjoy free Summer Scenic Gondola rides, plus save 20% on bike rentals, golf and more this summer: From mountain biking and hiking to sightseeing and mountain coasters, summer in the mountains provides a variety of exhilarating experiences for all ages. With Epic Mountain Rewards , Pass Holders can save 20% on bike rentals, golf (at select resorts), and on-mountain food and beverage, in addition to lodging. Summer Scenic Gondola rides at participating resorts are free with Epic Passes (excluding Epic Day Pass). Vail Resorts' mountains will be open for summer beginning June 8 at Park City Mountain and Crested Butte, June 14 at Breckenridge and Vail Mountain, June 15 at Beaver Creek and June 20 at Keystone. Additional summer opening dates will be announced in the coming weeks and are subject to change pending weather.

4. Receive two discounted Buddy Tickets for friends and family and skip the lift ticket line: When you purchase your Epic Pass by May 27, you will receive two discounted Buddy Tickets that offer up to 45% savings on lift tickets to share with friends and family. New next season, Pass Holders and their Buddy can skip the lift ticket line to redeem those tickets and head straight to the slopes. Simply purchase the Buddy Ticket(s) on EpicPass.com, then let the My Epic app and Mobile Pass do the rest. Pass Holders must scan their Pass first in a lift line, which will activate the Mobile Buddy Ticket within the guest's My Epic app. Scan and go! Direct-to-Lift access will be available across all Vail Resorts' North American resorts for the 2024/25 winter season.

5. Don't lug your gear, join My Epic Gear before memberships sell out: If you lock in your Pass now, do the same with your gear! New next season, My Epic Gear memberships are available for the 2024/25 season on a first-come, first-served basis. Designed for the whole family across 12 North American resorts, My Epic Gear memberships eliminate the hassle of traveling to the mountain with gear. Members unlock access to over 60 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, with the convenient choice of free in-resort delivery or free daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off. The entire membership experience, from gear selection to personalized expert recommendations to delivery, is available at members' fingertips in the My Epic app. Memberships are limited for the 2024/25 winter season.

6. Ski and ride Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland for the first time on the Epic Pass: Pass Holders have access to another world-class mountain in the 2024/25 winter season at Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland , which has recently welcomed renowned celebrities and industry accolades for its upscale hotels. The resort is also only two and a half hours away from Vail Resorts' SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun, in Central Switzerland. Crans-Montana Mountain Resort spans over 4,593 feet of skiable vertical terrain, and approximately 87 miles of trails.

7. Get on mountain easier than ever with Mobile Pass and My Epic Assistant: Next winter, Mobile Pass will be available across all 37 North American resorts. This technology innovation allows you to skip the ticket window and buy a Pass online, then activate and store it in the My Epic app on your phone, and scan at the lifts hands free using Bluetooth technology designed for low energy use. The My Epic app also features lift line wait times, interactive trail maps, real-time mountain conditions, personalized stats, and more, making it a one-stop resource. New next winter, the My Epic app will offer My Epic Assistant to answer questions and provide mountain information at your fingertips – anytime, anywhere. Powered by advanced AI and resort experts, My Epic Assistant will be available for the 2024/25 season to answer questions about Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone. Vail Resorts plans to expand the technology to additional resorts in future seasons.

2024/25 Epic Pass Offerings and Pricing

Compare all Epic Pass offerings before the price increase, including Regional Passes, on the Epic Pass website.

Pass Launch Price Benefits Epic Pass $982 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more, including Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts worldwide. No reservations required at any resorts, except Telluride. Epic Local Pass $731 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as access (excluding Restricted Peak Dates) to resorts like Park City Mountain, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass $600 Provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Stowe, Mount Snow, and Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Wildcat, Attitash, Crotched, Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire; Seven Springs, Liberty, Whitetail, Roundtop in Pennsylvania and more. Epic Day Pass Customizable Skiers and riders can build their own Pass – choosing from three levels of resort access, one to seven days, and whether or not to include Restricted Peak Dates.



Offered ahead of the season, Epic Day Passes provide savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Examples: • All Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb from $93 per day • 32 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe from $71 per day • 22 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at local ski areas from $44 per day Epic Military Active and Retired Pass $172 To honor the service of Vail Mountain's founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.



The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, as well as Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland – for $172 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Epic Military Veteran Pass $561 Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $561. Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Mountain Resort, Breckenridge Mountain, Keystone Resort, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, as well as Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland.

[1] Epic FlexPay T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details. Uplift T&Cs: All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 is required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com , or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.