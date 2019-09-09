Several FIU programs among the best in the nation

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University programs are among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report rankings released today.

The new rankings placed FIU as the second university in the nation for international business and 12th for social mobility.

"These rankings confirm that many of the improvements we have made over the last few years are having an important impact on our students and how others view our programs," said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. "The social mobility ranking makes us particularly proud."

FIU ranks 105th among public universities.

"Our goal remains to be among the top 50 public universities in the nation within five years," said FIU Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth G. Furton. "To get there, we have to continue to improve our overall student success performance and the individual program rankings. I know our work will pay off in the long-run."

Earlier this year, the Florida Board of Governors designated FIU as an "Emerging Preeminent State Research University" and the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education ranks FIU R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity. For the first time, FIU has surpassed $200 million in annual research expenditures.

The College of Business' undergraduate international business program ranked second in the nation. The program moved up four slots from the previous year above universities such as New York University, Georgetown and UC Berkley.

The College of Engineering & Computing also moved up in the rankings to number 95 among public universities, up from 98 last year. Several undergraduate degree programs within engineering were also ranked individually and placed among the best, including Biomedical/Bioengineering which ranked number 41 in the nation.

Earlier this year, FIU's Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences and FIU College of Law ranked in the top 50 among public universities. In total, 15 FIU programs are ranked among the top 50 in public universities and 35 programs are ranked in the top 100.

"I congratulate our students, faculty and staff who are working hard and making FIU and our community a better place for all of us," Rosenberg said.

-FIU-

About FIU:

Florida International University is Miami's public research university. FIU is focused on student success and research excellence, with several programs among the best in the nation according to U.S. News and World Report rankings and more than $200 million in annual research expenditures. The Next Horizon fundraising campaign is furthering FIU's commitment to providing students Worlds Ahead opportunities. Today FIU has two campuses and multiple centers, including sites in Qingdao and Tianjin, China, and supports artistic and cultural engagement through its three museums: Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, the Wolfsonian-FIU, and the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. FIU is a member of Conference USA, with more than 400 student-athletes participating in 18 sports. The university has awarded more than 330,000 degrees to many leaders in South Florida and beyond. For more information about FIU, visit www.fiu.edu.

Media Contact:

Maydel Santana

305-348-1555

santanam@fiu.edu

News.fiu.edu

@FIUnews

SOURCE Florida International University

Related Links

http://fiu.edu

