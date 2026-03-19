Sevii Transforms Cyber Threat Intelligence Into AI-Powered, Autonomous, Machine-Speed Defense and Remediation

Industry's first Autonomous Proactive Security Module contextualizes threat intelligence for accelerated mitigation of emerging attacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevii, the leader in Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR), powered by Agentic AI Cyber Warrior agents, today announced the availability of its Autonomous Proactive Security (APS) Module, which transforms passive threat intelligence into active autonomous, context-aware hunting and remediation at machine speed and scale without the need for a human in the loop. This major expansion of the Sevii Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR) platform engages adversaries faster than they can embed themselves within a victim's environment, stopping them before they can weaponize and effectively deploy new exploits.

The groundbreaking APS module extends the Sevii Level 5 ADR platform which reduces SOC workloads by up to 95 percent and makes Mean Time to Hunt (MTTH) and Mean Time to Recommend and Remediate (MTRR) consistently measurable realities. The platform deploys autonomous, agentic Cyber Warrior agents to the edge of enterprise networks to process, detect, hunt, reason, and remediate threats at machine speed and scale, eliminating adversaries without human intervention. It is all guided by comprehensive and flexible AI execution governance, keeping customers in control.

The new ADR APS module addresses one of the most fundamental challenges in modern cybersecurity, operationalizing the enormous volume of available cyber threat intelligence quickly enough to prevent the latest attacks and ensure you are not already compromised. Sevii APS continuously fuses cyber threat intelligence from partners and open intelligence sources, with intelligence generated directly from attacks the ADR platform mitigates within the customer's own environment. The result is contextually relevant intelligence that generates an autonomous hypothesis that can then be remediated at machine speed, and scale with actions tailored to each customer's enterprise.

"Transforming cybersecurity intelligence into relevant action has been a human-in-loop challenge for customers and industry," said Isaiah Weiner, CTO of DATAMOB. "Sevii APS is transformative for customers because it supplies what they lacked: subject matter expertise and resources to execute, dramatically lowering their cyber risk and unlocking newfound independence. Cyber Intelligence potential is now realized in a way previously unattainable for customers. This is a game-changing utility model for an industry that's eschewed the whole idea."

"Adversaries now use AI to weaponize the latest disclosed exploits and vulnerabilities within minutes. Defense must operate at the same speed and scale," said Curt Aubley, CEO and Co-Founder of Sevii. "APS continuously evaluates intelligence, hunts for risks, and eliminates threats autonomously. This is not incremental SOC automation — it's a new operating model for cybersecurity."

The Sevii ADR platform has already proven its ability in customer deployments to defend millions of assets and reduce time to remediation from day/hours/weeks to minutes, as a result saving customers tens of thousands of hours in operations and engineering time, and millions of dollars in costs. Deployments of Sevii APS have produced:

A 95% improvement in proactive security ROI and operational efficiency.

Vast reduction of windows of exposure from weeks to minutes.

Continuous evaluation of emerging global cyber intelligence.

Autonomous remediation of vulnerabilities before exploitation.

Scalable SOC, Intelligence, & Hunt operations without the need for additional headcount.

About Sevii

Sevii's mission is to help Cyber Good defeat Cyber Evil. Selected for the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, Sevii delivers the world's first Level 5 Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR) platform powered by agentic AI. Its autonomous agentic Cyber Warrior agents process detections, hunt, reason, and remediate threats across proactive, endpoint, identity, and cloud environments at machine speed, eliminating adversaries without human intervention with strong AI execution governance. Designed to work across existing security stacks to dramatically reduce operational risk and cost, Sevii empowers organizations to outpace threat actors and achieve outcomes that truly matter, highlighting Sevii's innovation in agentic AI defense. Contact Sevii today for live demonstrations and a no risk proof of value deployment to help you meet your security goals. [email protected]. For more information on this press release, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Sevii