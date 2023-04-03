Sewa Organizes Holi: Cummings, GA Fairground Turns into a Kaleidoscope of Colors

ATLANTA, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people from all walks of life threw colors at each other, turning the entire fairgrounds into one massive kaleidoscope of colors in the town of Cumming, GA. The 16th annual Holi celebration, hosted by Sewa International, Atlanta Chapter, on Saturday, March 11, drew large crowds from Atlanta's suburbs, making it a unique and joyful celebration. Holi is a major Hindu festival of colors that marks the dawn of the Spring season. People from all ethnic, religious, and social backgrounds participated cheerfully in the Holi extravaganza.

An aerial view of the crowd gathered at the Cummings, GA, fairground to celebrate the Spring festival of Holi. Sewa International's Atlanta Chapter organized the event. Participants applied colors to each other to welcome Spring in the Holi event organized by Sewa International's Atlanta Chapter at the Cummins fairgrounds in GA.

Freshly prepared Indian snacks and spicy Indian street food, a mix of foot-tapping Bollywood music, eclectic performances by renowned Atlanta dance teams, and a warm sunny day created the perfect festive ambiance. Sewa made available lab-tested and safe color powders at the venue. Buoyed by the balmy weather, laughter, and clouds of color around them, people sprinkled colors on each other. Faces and bodies covered by different shades of pink, green, red, and orange, people danced and roamed the Cumming fairground mirroring their agile and boundless spirits.

Over two hundred Sewa Atlanta volunteers, including many high school students and senior citizens, meticulously planned and organized the event to ensure all participants enjoyed the festivities. The musical performances by the Gaudiya Vaishnava Association and DJ Shaan and his team added melody to the riot of colors. Masters of ceremony, Vidushi Gupta and Viswanath Koppaka, amused the audience with their humor. Many teenagers and their parents cooked and distributed food, directed traffic, and cleaned the venue after the event.

Referring to the success of the event, Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of the Sewa Atlanta chapter, said Sewa could deliver a memorable Holi event due to the support of all volunteers, sponsors, partner organizations, media partners, and the various divisions of the Forsyth County government and the City of Cumming and its police department. He said the event provided Sewa with an opportunity to raise awareness in the community about its focus on disaster recovery and rehabilitation, family services programs, and serving the local communities. The crowd at the event was a tremendous testimonial to people's trust in Sewa volunteers. It inspired Sewa to do more and make the world a better place for all to live, Gundavarapu said.

Sewa's partner organizations, Isha Foundation, Art of Living, Hindu American Political Action Committee (HAPAC), Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), Gaudiya Vaishnava Association (GVA), The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Ponce de Leon, Forsyth County Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) Atlanta, Uttar Pradesh North America Association (UPNAA), BrightRing Foundation, Chinmaya Mission Alpharetta, Ekal Atlanta, Vaasi Foundation USA, Siddheswari Seva Inc., and many more joined in the celebrations.

