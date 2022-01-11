Sex Trafficking Survivors Invite You to Wear Blue in Honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, human trafficking survivors and national Anti-Trafficking non-profit, Safe House Project encourage supporters to wear blue and become educated on the signs and indicators of trafficking in America.

Federal reports show that hundreds of thousands of Americans are trafficked for sex in the United States each year. However, according to the International Labor Organization, victim identification is at 1 percent.

"As a survivor of domestic sex trafficking, I am always filled with hope when I see communities uniting in the fight against human trafficking. Wearing blue shows a willingness to acknowledge this issue, to see survivors, and to join the fight to eradicate human trafficking," said Sarah Evans, Safe House Project's Survivor Leader for Education and Content Creation.

"Today is a day to honor and remember trafficking victims and educate the communities on the signs and indicators of trafficking," said Kristi Wells, Safe House Project Chief Executive Officer. "It is not enough to know that trafficking exists. We must go beyond awareness to truly understand what trafficking looks like in our communities and respond to support survivors."

Safe House Project is encouraging supporters to to dress in blue and post photos under the hashtag #FreedomRequiresAction and take the free training at IAmOnWatch.org to learn the signs of trafficking from real survivors' stories.

"It is critical that we empower communities to spot, report and prevent trafficking, provide trafficking survivors with healing after escape through residential and wrap-around services, but most importantly, that we bring innovative solutions to prevent trafficking and elevate survivor care–breaking the cycles of victimization," said Brittany Dunn, Safe House Project Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer. "Today, we invite you to join us as we amplify survivor voices and unite communities to bring hope, freedom, and a future to trafficking survivors."

Established in 2017, Safe House Project's mission is to increase survivor identification beyond one percent through education, provide emergency services and placement to survivors, and ensure every survivor has access to safe housing and holistic care by accelerating safe house capacity and development across America. Learn more about Safe House Project at SafeHouseProject.org.

