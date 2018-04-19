SFA Partners Adds Strategic Blueprint

Clive Slovin, President and CEO of SFA Partners said, "We're delighted to roll out Strategic Blueprint as a top destination for experienced, entrepreneurial advisors focused on providing highly sophisticated wealth management offerings. Many independent advisors increasingly desire the best attributes of having one's own RIA firm without the administrative burdens that come with it. The comprehensive resources that are part of Strategic Blueprint are designed to provide the freedom and flexibility these advisors need to succeed in the long term."

Strategic Blueprint offers its services as part of a highly cost-effective pricing package, utilizing TD Ameritrade Institutional, a Division of TD Ameritrade, Inc. ("TD Ameritrade"), member FINRA/SIPC, for custody and clearing services in one seamlessly consolidated platform. The platform features a full range of investment solutions, encompassing mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds and other traditional investment vehicles through TD Ameritrade.

Strategic Blueprint also features alternative investments provided through relationships with specialized product sponsors and a wide range of model portfolios, strategists and asset managers available through unified managed accounts, and combines the capabilities of premier technology providers to create a high-performance advisor platform, including:

Black Diamond for integrated, customized reporting;

RedTail for complete customer relationship management; and

Laserfiche for comprehensive document management.

Ms. Sullivan said, "Strategic Blueprint combines the benefits of independence with the support of a powerful, turnkey technology platform, robust administrative and back office functions, and a vibrant and welcoming community of client-focused financial professionals. We are providing the blueprint, the tools and the foundation, while advisors bring their vision and passion for their businesses. The result is a strong path forward for wealth management-focused independent advisors as our industry continues to wade through a new regulatory era."

About SFA Partners

SFA Partners is a master brand that encompasses the enterprises wholly owned by SFA Holdings, including The Strategic Financial Alliance, a leading independent broker-dealer significantly owned by the independent advisors it supports, as well as Strategic Blueprint and SFA Insurance Services.

About Strategic Blueprint

Strategic Blueprint, LLC is a Registered Investment Adviser built to serve the needs of experienced, entrepreneurial financial advisors who focus on wealth management services by providing them with the benefits of independence while enabling them to concentrate on serving clients' needs rather than on administrative or regulatory concerns. The company offers a streamlined, integrated technology platform and a broad, diverse shelf of investment solutions. Strategic Blueprint advisors also have the ability to maintain a broker-dealer registration through its sister company, The Strategic Financial Alliance.

About The Strategic Financial Alliance

The Strategic Financial Alliance ("SFA") is a privately owned independent broker-dealer. The firm is focused on delivering support that goes above and beyond the norm within the independent financial advice industry, and is significantly owned by the independent financial advisors it serves. Based in Atlanta, GA, SFA is an empowering partner to independent fee and commission-based financial advisors across the country, acting as a powerful and expert partner in helping them grow their practices and build more efficient, thriving businesses. As of April 2018, SFA serves approximately 150 independent financial advisors across the country, collectively supporting nearly $4.9 billion in advisory and brokerage assets. For more information, please visit www.thesfa.net.

**TD Ameritrade, Strategic Blueprint, and the other entities named are separate and unaffiliated firms, and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. TD Ameritrade does not endorse or recommend any advisor and the use of the TD Ameritrade name or logo does not represent the endorsement or recommendation of any advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade Institutional, Division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Used with permission.

