SFA Partners Appoints Michael Bryan Chief Growth Officer of Strategic Blueprint

ATLANTA, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Partners, a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors, has announced the appointment of Michael Bryan to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer of Strategic Blueprint, an independent registered investment adviser (RIA) firm.

Bryan will join Julie Sullivan, President, Strategic Blueprint, as part of the company's senior leadership. Bryan will focus on growing assets through existing advisor expansion and recruiting while enhancing the firm's capabilities and offerings.

"We are delighted to have Michael as part of our team," said Jamie Mackay, President and Chief Operating Officer at SFA Partners. "He is a great choice to build upon the success Strategic Blueprint has experienced so far and help it expand exponentially going forward. His experience in the advisory space will be essential as we sharpen our focus on growth and set our sights for our next important milestone of hitting $5 billion in assets under administration."

This announcement comes after Mackay was named President of SFA Partners last week. Mackay joined SFA Partners in 2017 as Vice President of Business Development and then was elevated to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2022. He will continue to serve as COO.

Strategic Blueprint was designed to meet the increasing demand among advisors who want to scale their fee-based advice practice by outsourcing many of the rigorous compliance, technology and operational burdens associated with running their own RIA.

Strategic Blueprint advisors may custody assets at leading RIA-only custodians. The RIA also allows advisors to choose between affiliating as an IAR only or as a hybrid advisor providing commissionable transactions through its affiliated broker-dealer, Strategic Financial Alliance.

Bryan is a 25-year industry veteran of the RIA space. After starting out at an RIA himself and a stint with Fidelity's institutional RIA group, he spent the majority of his career with Triad Advisors, LLC, managing and expanding its independent broker-dealer and RIA advisory team and platform.

In his senior leadership role with Triad, he contributed to shaping the strategic direction, competitive solution set and individual advisor growth through practice management consulting. In 2014, he became President and a founder of Triad Hybrid Solutions, an SEC-registered RIA serving independent advisors with assets held at RIA-only custodians.

Throughout his career, Bryan has been an active educator and champion of objective, fee-based advice via participation in industry advocacy organizations, speaking engagements and authorship.

"I'm excited to join the talented team at Strategic Blueprint and to work with colleagues across all of SFA Partners," Bryan said. "The organization embraces not where the puck is but where it's going in the advisory space and is fully committed to serving advisors in this business model. When you put clients first, great opportunities emerge."

Founded in 2017, Strategic Blueprint is an SEC-registered RIA that has grown to over $2.5 billion with offices nationwide. In addition to Strategic Blueprint, SFA Partners encompasses The Strategic Financial Alliance (SFA), a leading independent broker-dealer and corporate RIA, as well as SFA Insurance Services.

About Strategic Blueprint

Strategic Blueprint is an RIA firm built to serve the needs of experienced, entrepreneurial financial advisors who focus on wealth management services. The firm specializes in providing its affiliated advisors with the benefits of independence, while enabling them to concentrate on serving client needs rather than on administrative or regulatory concerns.

About SFA Partners

SFA Partners provides shared services to a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisors. SFA Partners includes The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC, a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser) Strategic Blueprint, LLC, a registered investment adviser; and SFA Insurance Services.

Our wide breadth of services enables us to support a variety of advisor business models. Parent company, SFA Holdings, Inc. is owned by advisors, employees, and individual investors. Strategic Blueprint provides independent advisors the advantages of having their own RIA but without the hassles, through a range of services, including turnkey compliance, supervisory and back-office support; expert due diligence; an integrated technology stack; and a broad universe of asset management services. SFA Insurance Services provides advisors access to insurance solutions, supporting their ability to address the risk management needs of their clients.

