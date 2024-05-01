SFA Partners Commences Next Stage of Growth Vision with Appointment of Industry Veteran Jamie Mackay As President

Promotion of firm's COO reflects continued successful evolution of SFA Partners and Mackay's pivotal role in driving strategy and execution for family of wealth management firms

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Partners, a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisors, today announced the promotion of Jamie Mackay to the position of President. In addition to his new role, Mr. Mackay will continue to fulfill his current responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer.

Headquartered in Atlanta, SFA Partners, through its affiliates, has approximately $7 billion in total client assets and supports 150 financial advisors across the country. SFA Partners has established a strong reputation across the wealth management industry for delivering a personalized service experience that empowers independent financial advisors to support their clients as they best see fit while driving professional success on their own terms.

"I am thrilled to elevate Jamie to President in recognition of his pivotal role in driving much of the strategy and execution that has fueled the ongoing successful evolution of SFA Partners and its subsidiaries over the past several years," said Clive Slovin, CEO of SFA Holdings, the parent company of SFA Partners and outgoing President of SFA Partners. "Equally important, Jamie's promotion marks the start of the next stage of our firm's growth vision, with continued investments in our organization that will drive further success for SFA Partners and its affiliated financial advisors."

Three Distinct Companies, One Singular Focus: The Independent Financial Advisor

Mr. Slovin and a dedicated team launched the organization two decades ago with a group of financial advisors seeking true independence to help them better serve their clients. Today, SFA Partners encompasses three companies:

Strategic Blueprint, an independent RIA supporting financial advisors with sophisticated portfolio construction and investment management needs who do not want the burdens of running their own RIA.





The Strategic Financial Alliance, a full-service independent broker-dealer and corporate RIA that enables both fee and commissionable client service for financial advisors.





SFA Insurance Services.

Mr. Mackay joined SFAP in 2017 as Vice President of Business Development and became Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2022. With 30 years in the financial services industry, Mr. Mackay has been responsible for the firm's day-to-day operations. He has focused on the successful development and execution of strategies that align resources, expertise, platforms and tools to effectively support financial advisors' business growth.

"It's an honor to be named President of such a well-respected firm and serve some of the best independent advisors in the business, many of whom have been with SFA Partners from the beginning," said Mr. Mackay. "Clive and our entire team have developed a great culture that allows the organization to shine while using our collective talents to ensure our affiliated advisors have all the support they need to thrive."

"Our ongoing success underscores how small-to-midsized enterprises offering a differentiated culture, community and service model for financial advisors will continue to stand out in a fast-consolidating industry where personalized support has increasingly been supplanted by cookie cutter-solutions. I look forward to all that we can achieve together at SFA Partners on behalf of our financial advisors as we continue to invest in the future of our enterprise."

About SFA Partners

SFA Partners provides shared services to a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisors. SFA Partners includes The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. (SFA), member FINRA/SIPC, a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser; Strategic Blueprint, LLC, a registered investment adviser; and SFA Insurance Services, Inc.

Our wide breadth of services enables us to support a variety of advisor business models. Parent company, SFA Holdings, Inc. is owned by advisors, employees, and individual investors. Strategic Blueprint provides independent advisors the advantages of maintaining their own business identity but without the hassles of owning their own RIA through a range of services, including turnkey compliance, supervisory and back-office support, expert due diligence, an integrated technology stack and a broad universe of asset management services. SFA Insurance Services provides advisors access to insurance solutions, supporting their ability to address the risk management needs of their clients.

