SFO is the First US Airport to Launch Rapid COVID Testing for Airport Employees

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care was selected to partner with San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to launch the first rapid COVID-19 testing program for airport employees in the United States. This partnership provides employee testing both on-airport and at nearby Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Bay Area care locations.

The program launched with the testing of airline flight crews in late July. The on-airport testing facility, located in the International Terminal, is currently returning test results in less than an hour, and anticipates further reductions in test result wait times.

The GoHealth Urgent Care Return to Work program provides knowledgeable and experienced clinical guidance and resources, rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities and a tailored COVID-19 care program to evaluate, test and care for airport employees to ensure their ongoing health and well-being. SFO selected the GoHealth Urgent Care program to streamline the process and protect its employees.

Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care's dedicated COVID-19 testing area (located outside of the terminal and away from passenger traffic) will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and employees will be able to save their spot in advance online via the GoHealth Urgent Care link shared by their employer.

"SFO continues to take action to protect the health and safety of both our employees and our travelers," said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "Thanks to this partnership with Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care, SFO is the first US airport to offer convenient testing for airport employees with rapid results. I am grateful to the entire team who made this milestone a reality."

"From the beginning of the pandemic, we have been working with employers across our national footprint to provide solutions and strategies to safeguard their employees' health while they safely ramp up operations," said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care. "SFO has conducted a very thoughtful process as it takes a leading role in creating a safe and healthy work environment for airport employees and other businesses that operate within SFO, as well as their customers, and we and our partner, Dignity Health, are excited to support those efforts."

"We've been providing medical care to travelers and employees at San Francisco International Airport for over two decades through St. Mary's SFO Medical Clinic," said David Klein, MD, MBA, President and CEO of Dignity Health's St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco. "We are pleased to expand our relationship with San Francisco International through this additional partnership providing employers and employees much-needed support to safeguard healthy returns to work during this pandemic."

GoHealth Urgent Care's Return to Work program includes a tailored COVID-19 plan for employee health, comprehensive clinical evaluation and testing, on-demand access to leadership and clinical guidance, and ongoing consultation on each employer's COVID-19 strategy. For more information on setting up an employer-sponsored Return to Work program, visit https://www.gohealthuc.com/return-to-work .

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing and largest urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 150 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com .

About Dignity Health St. Mary's Medical Center

Dignity Health St. Mary's Medical Center is an accredited, not-for-profit community hospital that has been caring for the people of San Francisco since 1857. Located across from Golden Gate Park, it is the longest continually running hospital in San Francisco. St. Mary's cardiac program offers diagnostic services, treatment, and rehabilitation. St. Mary's also was recognized as one of the Top 100 Orthopedic Programs nationally by Becker's Hospital Review and is a Certified Stroke Center by the Joint Commission. St. Mary's state-of-the-art Cancer Center offers the full-range of oncology, radiation, and imaging services. Offering the most comprehensive breast imaging services in San Francisco, St. Mary's has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, a recognition that represents the national gold standard. Beyond clinical care, St. Mary's is committed to furthering the healing ministry, and to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to the community it serves. For more information, call 855.970.2938 or visit DignityHealth.org/StMarys .



About San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) offers non-stop flights to more than 50 international cities on 41 international carriers. The Bay Area's largest airport connects non-stop with 86 cities in the U.S. on 12 domestic airlines. SFO is proud to offer upgraded free Wi-Fi with no advertising. For up-to-the-minute departure and arrival information, airport maps and details on shopping, dining, cultural exhibitions, ground transportation and more, visit www.flysfo.com . Follow us on www.twitter.com/flysfo and www.facebook.com/flysfo .

Contact:

Mandy Moug, on behalf of GoHealth Urgent Care

[email protected]

SOURCE GoHealth Urgent Care