SFO Teamsters 856 Members Join Nationwide Day of Action for Fair Contract at American Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 856 members working for American Airlines at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) joined thousands of passenger service workers in a nationwide day of action. The event, held at airports across the country, urged American Airlines to prioritize negotiations and provide a just contract for its workers.

"We stand united today to send a resounding message to American Airlines," said Elan Rogers, an American Airlines customer service agent and Local 856 member. "By joining forces across the country, we show that we are united in our fight for a fair and just contract. It's time for American Airlines to stop stalling on negotiations and deliver a contract that values the people that keep our customers coming back."

Passenger service workers participated in informational pickets at ten other airports in Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Miami; Philadelphia; Phoenix; St. Louis, and Salt Lake City.

The workers want the company to stop stalling contract negotiations and bargain a fair collective bargaining agreement that guarantees job security, worker safety, fair pay, and better working conditions. Many of the workers have not received a raise in nearly four years, despite American Airlines earning $1.3 billion in profits last quarter.

Passenger service workers are on the frontlines of our airline industry, assisting passengers and keeping air travel on schedule and safe. Throughout the pandemic, these workers risked their health and safety to benefit the airline industry's bottom line.

American Airlines is the largest passenger carrier in the world. Passenger service workers at American Airlines are members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) - International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Association.

Teamsters Local 856 represents almost 200 American Airlines customer service agents at the San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento International Airports.

