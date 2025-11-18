sFOX and Nomura's Laser Digital Launch Collaboration to Enhance Institutional Crypto Market Access

DUBAI, UAE and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- sFOX, the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure company for businesses, and Laser Digital, the digital assets arm of Nomura Group, have announced the launch of their joint institutional liquidity offering. The collaboration unites two trusted institutions committed to delivering institutional-grade access, superior execution, and robust infrastructure in the digital asset markets.

Through this collaboration, institutional clients gain:

Deeper aggregated liquidity: Combining sFOX's master order books with Laser Digital's market-making expertise and credit strength helps achieve greater market depth and tighter spreads

Enhanced execution quality: Optimized for block trades and derivative or structured transactions through diversified sourcing and advanced routing.

Regulatory confidence: Both firms operate under high compliance standards across multiple jurisdictions, providing clients with institutional-grade risk assurance.

Operational efficiency: Access products and services through unified channels, reducing friction in settlement, custody, and trading support.

"We are excited to work with Laser Digital to bring an enhanced level of liquidity and execution capability to institutional clients," said Akbar Thobani, CEO of sFOX. "This relationship underlines our commitment to delivering not just breadth of markets and depth of orderbooks, but also the confidence, trust, and regulated framework institutions need to trade crypto at scale."

"Laser Digital is pleased to go live with this collaboration, combining our TradFi expertise, risk rigor, and market-making capabilities with sFOX's liquidity network and execution technology," said Cameron Dickie, Head of Distribution, Trading Division, Laser Digital. "Institutional participation in digital assets requires both performance and trust; together, we can offer both."

sFOX Client Takeaways

Founded in 2014, sFOX offers the infrastructure that makes digital assets accessible, efficient, and trusted for institutions and businesses worldwide. The platform aggregates liquidity from 40+ top exchanges and OTCs across 150+ markets, delivering a master order book that enables price improvements, reduced slippage, and more execution options.

As the most comprehensive crypto and stablecoin platform for institutional investors and businesses, sFOX provides institutional-grade liquidity, security, and scalability, empowering firms to trade, settle, and build on digital asset capabilities with confidence.

Laser Digital Client Takeaways

Laser Digital is a fully owned subsidiary of Nomura, focused on bridging traditional finance and digital assets. It provides trading, market making, cross-asset liquidity solutions, treasury management, asset management, and venture/strategic investment.

Their trading capabilities include quant-driven liquidity provision, market-making, token strategies, and the delivery of live, executable two-way price streams in cash and derivatives across crypto & FX, underpinned by rigorous risk management.

Laser Digital has secured relevant regulatory licenses from Dubai's VARA and Abu Dhabi's ADGM.

About sFOX

Founded in 2014, sFOX is a Y-Combinator alum and leading crypto infrastructure company, surpassing $600 billion in notional transfer volume and powering 2,000+ businesses globally. sFOX Connect delivers the industry's only full-stack crypto infrastructure that enables any business to build, monetize stablecoin, and other crypto products through a single API.

sFOX offers enterprise-grade infrastructure developed for regulated trading firms and hedge funds to businesses of every size. The company operates under market leading regulatory standards with Wyoming Trust custody, SOC 2 certification, and global compliance frameworks.

For more information, visit https://www.sfox.com/connect

About Laser Digital

Laser Digital is a full-service digital asset firm specialising in Trading, Asset Management, Solutions, and Early-Stage Investing. Nomura established Laser Digital to provide new value in digital assets to its clients, bridging traditional and crypto markets. We are positioned uniquely in the market, combining institutional-grade framework and risk management.

For more information, please visit: www.laserdigital.com

