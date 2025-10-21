sFOX Surpasses $600B in Transaction Volume as Companies Build and Monetize Crypto and Stablecoin Products On Its sFOX Connect Platform

Seven new, integrated modules allow developers to activate only the capabilities they need today and seamlessly add new functions as they scale, all through a single API

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- sFOX , the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure company, today announced its sFOX Connect platform has surpassed $600B in transaction volume as businesses increasingly turn to its full-stack crypto and stablecoin infrastructure to build next-generation financial products. sFOX also introduced seven integrated modules that allow developers to activate only the capabilities they need today and seamlessly add new functions as they scale, all through a single API.

"If you can imagine it, you can build it on sFOX Connect," said Akbar Thobhani, CEO and Founder of sFOX. "We've moved beyond asking what crypto can do for businesses to unleashing what businesses can do with blockchains, crypto and stablecoins. Our customers aren't just integrating crypto currencies, they're building the future of finance with enterprise-grade infrastructure that scales from startup MVP to global operations."

The company's $600+ billion milestone comes as crypto and stablecoin adoption accelerates following regulatory clarity and growing demand. This is evidenced by onchain initiatives now being a strategic priority for nearly 20% of Fortune 500 executives, representing a 47% year-over-year surge. Additionally, more than 4 in 5 crypto-aware small and medium businesses ( 81% ) aim to leverage stablecoins to solve their most pressing financial challenges, particularly around fees and transaction processing.

"The market is ready. The regulation is here. Demand is undeniable," Thobhani said. "The question isn't whether businesses will offer crypto and stablecoin capabilities, it's how quickly they can launch them profitably. sFOX Connect is the infrastructure that makes it possible, from vision to reality."

sFOX Connect is powering breakthrough innovations across industries such as:

Next-generation banking with crypto and stablecoin investing and yields that traditional banks can't match

and investing and yields that traditional banks can't match Instant cross-border payments using stablecoins to access new markets and reduce transaction costs by ~95%

Marketplace and e-commerce platforms enabling crypto and stablecoin checkouts, global payouts and tokenized loyalty programs

checkouts, global payouts and tokenized loyalty programs Fintech apps and investment platforms with embedded crypto trading capabilities and robo-advisory services

apps and investment platforms with embedded trading capabilities and robo-advisory services Corporate treasury solutions managing billions in real-time

Complete Crypto Infrastructure, Developer-First by Design

sFOX Connect is the only full-stack crypto and stablecoin infrastructure that delivers speed, global scale, bank-grade compliance, and access to liquidity through a single platform. Today, sFOX Connect introduces the following seven integrated functions that eliminate the need for multiple vendors, separate API integrations and fragmented compliance frameworks:

Onboard Customers and Provision Wallets: Streamlined KYC/AML onboarding with secure wallets for every customer; compliance-as-a-service

Streamlined KYC/AML onboarding with secure wallets for every customer; compliance-as-a-service Custody Crypto and Stablecoins: Licensed custodian with bankruptcy protection and institutional-grade asset segregation

Licensed custodian with bankruptcy protection and institutional-grade asset segregation Transact Crypto and Stablecoins Across 40+ Blockchains: Advanced multi-chain stablecoin operations across 40+ blockchains with conversion support

Advanced multi-chain operations across 40+ blockchains with conversion support Transfer Money Worldwide & Settle Fast: Global money transfers and cross-border payments with real-time settlement for every transaction

Global money transfers and cross-border payments with real-time settlement for every transaction Trade 150+ Markets and Access Global Liquidity: Global liquidity access across 150+ markets with best price execution for every trade

Global liquidity access across 150+ markets with best price execution for every trade Manage Portfolios: Advanced crypto and stablecoin portfolio management with pre-trade, trade and post-trade solutions

Advanced portfolio management with pre-trade, trade and post-trade solutions Orchestrate Workflows and Automate Compliance: Enterprise workflow orchestration with built-in compliance and configurable business rules for every process

The platform's modular architecture allows businesses to turn individual capabilities on or off, integrate only what they require, and activate new services instantly without new integrations.

Turning Crypto and Stablecoins Into Profit Centers

Until now, crypto and stablecoins have been a cost center for most businesses—expensive to build, costly to launch and difficult to monetize effectively. sFOX Connect changes that equation by making any crypto product easier to build and profitable from day one.

"Legacy rails weren't built for an internet-native economy. Stablecoins and crypto put control back in the hands of users and businesses. With sFOX Connect, they become a profit center: every transaction, conversion and custody relationship can drive revenue," said Jay Zaveri, Partner at Natural Capital. "It's a drop-in, compliant platform that removes upfront build and monetization complexity and enables flexible revenue models tailored to your business."

Companies can now launch any crypto and stablecoin product imaginable within weeks and start generating revenue immediately. sFOX Connect enables diverse profit strategies across trading, payments, transfers, yield and staking with comprehensive multi-chain, multi-currency and multi-jurisdictional capabilities.

About sFOX

Founded in 2014, sFOX is a leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure company. Its flagship product, sFOX Connect, is the only full-stack platform that enables businesses to build and monetize stablecoin and digital asset products through a single API. Originally built for institutional trading firms and hedge funds, it now delivers enterprise-grade capabilities to companies of any size. As a Y Combinator alumni, sFOX powers the next generation of financial innovation. Learn more at sfox.com/connect .

Contact:

Scott Muff

[email protected]

SOURCE sFOX, Inc